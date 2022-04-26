CONCORD — North Country public officials made a final push in the 2022 session to get the Legislature to endorse spending $4.1 million to upgrade a road critical to the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel.
Both the House of Representatives and the state Senate Transportation Committee declined a pitch to include these improvements to Golf Links Road to become part of the state’s proposed 10-year highway plan. (SB 2022)
But Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said this project was needed to improve the feeder road inside the development prior to the state turning it over to the owners.
“If there is money out there, let’s support a project that would produce jobs, taxes, a lot of vitality for this region,” Kenney told the House Finance Committee.
Rep. Robert Theberge, R-Berlin, offered this proposal as an amendment to legislation that would spend $67 million in budget surplus to increase state grants for local bridge and road repair projects (SB 401).
As written, the governor and Executive Council would decide how to pay for the project.
The finance panel is expected to make a recommendation Wednesday on this request.
Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, said the economic spinoff from the project could help the entire region.
“I would say two-thirds of the county has been adversely affected by the lack of this development,” she said.
The 1.5-mile road starts at the entrance to the Balsams resort and runs through the unincorporated town of Dixville Notch and the town of Colebrook before ending at the golf course on the complex.
Since the Balsams closed a decade ago, this road has fallen into disrepair, but a five-person crew has continued to work full time on maintaining the Donald Ross-designed PGA golf course.
“People travel around the country to play these kind of courses,” said Coos County Commissioner Raymond Gorman, who has worked at the Balsams for 32 years.
Road upgrade could lead to $60M housing
Once it’s upgraded, Balsams developer Les Otten has told local officials that up to $60 million in high-end homes could be built along this road in Colebrook.
House Public Works and Highways Committee Chairman John Graham, R-Bedford, said this road project had been included in a previous 10-year highway plan in 2017.
The plan was dropped when an earlier financial package to rebuild the Balsams fell through.
“We would have had to take another project out of the 10-year plan and we decided not to do that,” Graham said. “Would it (this bill) set a precedent? Maybe, maybe not.”
Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, had questioned why Otten hadn’t built the cost for this road improvement into his $200 million development package.
Teresa Rosenberger, a lobbyist representing the Balsams project, said she would ask Otten about the matter.
No one opposed the bill at Tuesday’s hearing.