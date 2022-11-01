People who were incarcerated as children in New Hampshire are set to receive notice in the coming days about the process to collect a piece of a settlement fund for survivors of abuse in juvenile detention facilities.

The $100 million fund was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu this summer, as hundreds of people alleging abuse at the state’s juvenile detention facilities prepared to sue the state. The settlement fund process was slammed by the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and by attorneys representing hundreds of victims alleging abuse in a lawsuit against the state. The settlement process will only compensate survivors of physical and sexual abuse within narrow definitions.