Nursing shortage grows waiting list at the Vets Home
Kim MacKay, commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home, told the Executive Council Wednesday it’s doing all it can to cope with a nursing shortage that’s made it unable to open more than 80 beds at the facility.

CONCORD — While 60 veterans languish on a waiting list for the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, top state officials said they are doing all they can to overcome a national nursing shortage that’s prevented them from opening more than 80 beds at the facility.

Commandant Kim McKay said the home is an attractive place for newly trained nurses to start their careers, but it remains hard to find staff in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated the health care workforce.