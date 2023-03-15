Bid to create Old Man of Mountain Day stalls
David Nielsen, the final caretaker of the Old Man of the Mountain, testified Wednesday in support of legislation to mark May 3 every year as a day of remembrance for the granite icon that collapsed on that day in 2003.

CONCORD — The final caretaker of the Old Man of the Mountain and other supporters said an annual day marking the May 3, 2003, collapse of the granite icon would be a fitting addition to state law.

Despite an emotional plea, however, a key House committee quickly voted, 16-3, in favor of killing the bill (HB 96) in keeping with its past opposition to putting days of remembrance into state statute.