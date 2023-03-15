David Nielsen, the final caretaker of the Old Man of the Mountain, testified Wednesday in support of legislation to mark May 3 every year as a day of remembrance for the granite icon that collapsed on that day in 2003.
CONCORD — The final caretaker of the Old Man of the Mountain and other supporters said an annual day marking the May 3, 2003, collapse of the granite icon would be a fitting addition to state law.
Despite an emotional plea, however, a key House committee quickly voted, 16-3, in favor of killing the bill (HB 96) in keeping with its past opposition to putting days of remembrance into state statute.
Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry, had four top legislative leaders to sign on to his bill: House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, Speaker Emeritus Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook and Senate Democratic leader and ex-President Donna Soucy of Manchester.
The legislation would require that the governor each year sign a proclamation marking May 3 as Old Man of the Mountain Day.
“It is just a day of remembrance, not a whoop-de-doo holiday, but I just think this would be a nice thing to do for the people of New Hampshire because it is remembered by so many,” Potucek said.
Caretaker David Nielsen of Belmont and his father, Niels, starting in 1980, did annual inspections to check on the integrity of the rock formation.
They installed turnbuckles over the years to keep the granite profile from falling down until it finally did.
“We believe the Old Man was created naturally, survived naturally and fell naturally,” said Nielsen, who opposed calls to build a manmade likeness atop Cannon Mountain in Franconia.
Nielsen and his wife, Deborah, buried his father’s ashes in the “left eye” of the Old Man in 2002, the year before it collapsed.
“We think this would add to what the state already is doing,” Nielsen said, alluding to Profile Plaza, a state-built exhibit at the base of the mountain near Profile Lake.
Robert White, a landscape architect in Portsmouth and Intervale, said marking this day would be a foundation towards creating a more substantial tribute to the Old Man of the Mountain.
After the collapse, White advised the Legacy Fund that tried but failed to raise $2.5 million in private donations to build an elaborate monument at the base.
“The history of memorials in our country was that many of them took a very long time,” White said. “The Old Man was worth the wait. He was there for hundreds, if not thousands of years.”
Critics: Days in state law are forgotten
But Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said there were already in state law more than two dozen “days” that few people even know exist.
“All we are asked to do is put into the RSAs (Revised Statutes Annotated) a bill that no one will read and that does a disservice to the memory of the Old Man of the Mountain,” Smith said.
Rep. Matthew Simon, R-Littleton, said the Old Man “was home” to those living in the North Country, but he too opposed the bill.
“I don’t think anyone can mention one of these days in state statute. I just don’t think this is the proper avenue,” Simon said.
Rep. Dianne Schuett, D-Pembroke, said the panel should make an exception to their past decisions.
“In this particular case, I feel this is such an iconic part of our state identity,” Schuett said.
After the hearing, Potucek vowed to fight for his bill before the full House and was optimistic.
“If we can recognize the potato or red-tailed hawk, then we can support the Old Man,” Potucek said, referring to efforts by school children to pass laws that named a state vegetable and state raptor, respectively.
“I knew I was facing a brick wall today, but I’ll keep fighting.”