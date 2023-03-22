Old Man of the Mountain bill advances
Buy Now

State Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry, spoke about his bill to create an annual day of remembrance for the May 3, 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain. The House passed his measure over to the State Senate Wednesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — An annual day of remembrance marking the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain moved a step closer to reality Wednesday when a bill calling for the designation cleared the House of Representatives.

A move to kill this legislation failed, 198-181, despite a key House committee registering its strong and long-standing opposition to what it called clogging state statutes with ceremonial laws.