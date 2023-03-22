State Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry, spoke about his bill to create an annual day of remembrance for the May 3, 2003 collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain. The House passed his measure over to the State Senate Wednesday.
CONCORD — An annual day of remembrance marking the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain moved a step closer to reality Wednesday when a bill calling for the designation cleared the House of Representatives.
A move to kill this legislation failed, 198-181, despite a key House committee registering its strong and long-standing opposition to what it called clogging state statutes with ceremonial laws.
The House passed the bill (HB 96) over to the state Senate on a voice vote.
Two speakers likened the spontaneous fall of the granite icon atop Cannon Mountain on May 3, 2003, to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“The old man falling was akin to the twin towers for many in the Granite State and around the world,” said state Rep. Timothy Cahill, R-Raymond.
Rep. Jeff Goley, D-Manchester, countered that there were already 28 ceremonial days in state law and more good can come from supporters pressing the governor to issue a proclamation every year to mark the occasion.
Rep. John Potucek, R-Derry and the bill’s author, said the Old Man of the Mountain deserves unique treatment.
“We have let this sit for 20 years and I believe the 20th anniversary should be a commemorative year” for this bill to pass, he said.
House Speaker Emeritus Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, agreed to cosponsor this measure along with Speaker Sherman Packard, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester.
“I would like to see a permanent day dedicated so future generations will stop and think what the great old stone face meant to our people,” Shurtleff said.
Supporters maintain the law could help reignite efforts to create a bigger physical memorial at the scene.
After the collapse, the state did produce Profile Plaza, a low-key, interpretative exhibit at the base of Cannon Mountain near Profile Lake.
Fundraising efforts to create a more expensive and elaborate tribute to the Old Man of the Mountain failed over many years to gain traction.