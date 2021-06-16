Whether the massive budget trailer bill (HB 2) will include Gov. Chris Sununu’s voluntary paid family medical leave benefit for state government and private employers is the final stumbling block for budget negotiators.
Senate Republicans want it, while to this point, the House GOP budget writers have not embraced it.
The Union Leader confirmed Sununu met with House negotiators privately in his office last Friday to send the message face-to-face that the benefit plan was "critical" to an agreement.
The House and Senate negotiators are set to return to the bargaining table at 10 a.m. Thursday, six hours before a deadline for agreement on all the 45 bills remaining in dispute.
Some House conservatives maintain the family leave plan would allow a business owner to impose an “income tax” on workers by requiring a deduction from wages to pay for the benefit.
The state GOP 2020 strategy of branding as an income tax the Democrats’ mandatory medical and family leave bill was a factor in Republicans flipping both branches of the Legislature and the Executive Council last November.
Sununu said the Insurance Department has worked more than two years to fine-tune the proposal, and it even allows individuals in companies without the voluntary benefit to obtain it on their own through a purchasing pool at a cost of no more than $5 a week.
The benefit would be up to six weeks a year, with workers paid 60% of their "average weekly wage" while they are out on leave.
Talks fall apart
But getting the narrow GOP majority to pass the budget trailer bill may have gotten harder Wednesday for House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, after talks on a separate emergency powers bill (HB 417) between House and Senate GOP leaders fell apart.
House members insisted it had to require the Legislature to affirm at some point a governor’s state of emergency declaration -- or it would automatically end.
The bill’s chief architect, Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, had agreed in negotiations to lengthen that time from 30 to 90 days.
“At some point, it’s not a state of emergency; it’s an executive takeover of the management of all state government,” Roy said.
The House had approved the affirmative vote concept last April by a 328-41 vote.
Senate negotiators refused to embrace that proposal and the stand-alone bill will die.
Two hours later, the four top Republicans working on the budget deal, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, Speaker Packard and House trailer bill Chairman Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, introduced their own compromise.
This would terminate any executive order upon a vote of the Legislature; it reaffirms the Legislature’s existing power to terminate a state of emergency.
As written, however, it would not end any emergency without the Legislature giving it permission to go on. That is a chief demand of the House Freedom Caucus, a splinter group of GOP conservatives.
“Flipping the script to say the Legislature has to affirmatively agree to continue an emergency order is way outside the traditional, and I think constitutional, checks and balances that we have in New Hampshire on the governor’s authority,” Bradley said.
Rep. Roy said he’s not certain how many wayward conservatives will hold out and oppose the language.
“I can’t understand why the governor would not respond to what was a veto-proof majority for this bill and try to meet us halfway,” Roy said.
Any deal on the trailer bill faces an up-or-down vote on June 24.
Sununu played strong hand
Sununu’s budget team has been present for all the talks and green-lighted all the changes, including plans by March 2023 to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester named for his father, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu.
The number of juveniles held at the center has dropped to single digits, prompting legislators to create a five-person legislative study to come up with a plan for “closure and replacement” of the complex by Nov. 1.
The lone Democrat on the budget trailer talks, Nashua Senator Cindy Rosenwald, was taken off the panel Wednesday, and replaced by Senate Finance Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford.
She had fought in vain for a dental benefit for adults on Medicaid, and to take out of the trailer bill a mandatory ultrasound before all abortions, part of the legislation outlawing all abortions after 24 weeks, except to protect the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
The ultrasound is meant to determine the age of the fetus, according to supporters of the ban.
“Forcing all patients to have an ultrasound before even a first-trimester abortion is shaming and is an unnecessary barrier to care,” Rosenwald said.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said ultrasounds are an important provision to ensuring the mother has “informed consent” before an abortion.
“The ultrasound could be useful for the mother to connect with the baby inside of her so she is better equipped to give consent to the procedure,” Edwards said.
House negotiators balked at the Medicaid dental benefit, claiming it could cost as much as $11 million in state dollars to provide it for 77,500 clients.