CONCORD -- The campaign of social conservatives to legally permit school boards to restrict sports teams to students of the same birth sex passed its first legislative test Tuesday.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead. said a growing number of biological boys who become transgender girls are setting records in other states, competing in female sports.
“I don’t know if this has occurred yet in New Hampshire,” said Pearson, who chairs the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee. “My guess is it is growing; my guess it will happen here at some day.”
Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, became one of the state’s first two transgender legislators elected in 2018.
Cannon said many of these students already struggle with their identity and would be traumatized by this legislation.
“This bill treats them as second-class citizens. This makes them feel incredibly small and victimized in a system that is telling them they can’t exist,” Cannon said.
“I beat myself up because I didn’t want to be a transgender person because society was against me. Here we are in the State House, discussing legislation that says they can’t be who they are.”
Rep. Dennis Acton, R-Fremont, said opponents of the bill are trying to intimidate others by offering “hyperbole,” suggesting this could increase the risk of teen suicide.
“It is a matter of basic fairness, should my daughter have to compete with biological males in sports?” asked Acton, a father of a 10-year-old daughter. “We are mandating anything; we are simply allowing it. The hyperbole is getting a little out of control here.”
Pearson’s committee endorsed the measure after erasing from the original bill (HB 1180) that it could apply to jails and public accommodations such as bathrooms.
Leaders with the state Department of Corrections and county jails had testified against it.
“I tried to keep it extremely simple,” said Rep. Betty Gay, R-Salem, who offered the bill’s rewrite.
Opponents on the panel said the state and college athletic associations already have extensive policies governing how transgenders can compete in sports.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke said last month the Attorney General’s Office takes no position on the concept of this bill.
If it became law, however, Locke warned the committee it could subject a school board to a discrimination lawsuit if it embraced this separation.
That’s because affected families could accuse the local board of violating existing protections for transgender people.
Anti-discrimination laws passed in 2018, 2019
The Legislature in 2018 passed a state law banning the discrimination of anyone based on “gender identity” in employment, housing or public accommodation.
A year later in 2019, they voted to ban discrimination on the same basis of all students in public schools.
“if we change the law, we are taking a right that has been extended away. We are becoming less affirming and putting more roadblocks in the way of a kid evolving to who he or she wants to be,” said Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
“People say, ‘Oh it’s only permissive,' but what it is permitting is discrimination.”
Last January, the House killed by a voice vote (HB 198) a leftover bill from 2020 that would have banned outright letting biological males compete against girls on their sports teams.
Critics maintained the bill should not be coming up because House rules don’t permit any rejected bill to come back in an even-numbered year.
House leaders ruled this enabling bill was sufficiently different that it could be considered in 2022.