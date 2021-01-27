CONCORD – Aubree Adams said her 8th-grader son was exposed to high-potency marijuana when her home state of Colorado legalized it in 2014.
Her son called it “crack weed,” became suicidal and it led to his getting hooked on methamphetamine and heroin, Adams told a House committee taking testimony Wednesday on two bills to legalize pot or to let consumers grow their own at home.
“Marijuana is deadly, harmful and it can change you forever,” Adams said.
But House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton said regulating the sale would ensure that a safer product was sold.
Recreational sale would also permit the state to reap the revenue gains seen in the 15 states where it’s legal. They include Maine and Massachusetts; Vermont has approved retail sale to start in 2023.
“Cannabis has now surpassed potatoes as being the highest-grossing crop in Maine,” Cushing said. “I can go eight miles south to Salisbury (marijuana dispensary) and everyone notices two-thirds of the cars in the parking lot are from New Hampshire.”
The legalization bill (HB 237) would allow anyone 21 or older to buy it at retail, and possess up to six plants or up to one ounce of the controlled drug.
No use while driving, in public
Rep., Casey Conley, D-Dover, said his measure would not let anyone consume the drug in public, use it while driving or give it to anyone under 21.
Estimates are retail sales would produce $14 million in state profit the first year, and up to $36 million in future years, Conley said.
The product would be taxed at 5% wholesale and 9% retail.
Substance abuse programs would get 29% of the profit; 33% would go for property tax relief; 5% for police and first responders; and 33% into the state’s treasury. The bill earmarks $100,000 to study the program's effectiveness.
The cultivation bill (HB 629) would permit anyone to have three-quarters of an ounce and grow up to six plants at home.
Over the past decade, the New Hampshire House has approved a half-dozen bills to legalize marijuana, including one in 2019.
“Now that seventeen cannabis retail stores are operating within fifteen miles of the New Hampshire border, it is clear that continuing to fine and arrest Granite Staters would be an extremely poor use of limited police resources,” said Matt Simon, senior legislative analyst with the Marijuana Policy Project.
The state Senate has consistently rejected the measure. Republican control of that chamber since the November election has damaged chances for success for the bill, Simon has conceded.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation to decriminalize possession of a small amount of marijuana and to expand the medical marijuana program. But Sununu has opposed legalizing the retail sale.
Out-of-state opposition
Parents and medical professionals opposed to the bills from states that legalized marijuana dominated much of the early testimony.
Libby Stuyt is a board-certified addiction psychiatrist in Pueblo, Colo.
“Over the last five years, I have seen increasing problems with high-potency marijuana and I believe it is the worst drug we have,” Stuyt said. “We have allowed people to think it’s safe and treat it like medicine.”
Other opponents weighed in from Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Several residents said recreational marijuana would make the drug affordable to treat their ailments, while they can't afford the drug sold at the state's dispensaries for medical marijuana.
HaiNarayan Grandy of the New Hampshire Coalition for Responsible Cannabis Legislation said many opponents dispensed misleading information Wednesday about the harms that legalizing pot caused in other states.
A website breakdown at the State House Wednesday led to the hearing starting nearly three hours after it was scheduled. Bill supporters from New Hampshire were upset they had to wait to testify.
“It is ridiculous you are taking testimony from out-of-state lobbyists,” said Asma Elhumi of Lebanon. ““Look, this is long overdue in New Hampshire.”