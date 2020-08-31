MANCHESTER — Democratic elected officials and activists announced the launching of a political action committee dedicated to increasing the diversity of those elected to state and local government in New Hampshire.
The Our Moment PAC plans to endorse more than 20 candidates this year, and work on recruiting more to run during 2021 and in future races.
The group's goal is to identify and invest in qualified, Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual or allied (LGBTQIA) candidates.
The co-founders of the group are Alderwoman-at-large Shoshanna Kelly and State Rep. Manuel Espitia, both Nashua Democrats.
“Even though we have people of color here in New Hampshire, they simply are not represented in our state and local government," Kelly said.
"I was surprised to be the first woman of color elected as an alderman-at-large just three years ago. That’s why our mission for Our Moment is to have proportional representation.”
Along with serving in the House, Espitia was state director for Democrat Julian Castro's presidential campaign in 2020.
“We were inspired by the recent political unrest; however, we have been talking about starting this organization since 2017," Espitia said.
"What we are seeing is that even though it’s top of mind right now, this is nothing new. People are tired of having the same conversation and then watching nothing change.”
State Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, is an early supporter of the group's mission.
“I am proud of the work they are doing. It’s sad that it took until 2018 to elect me as the first black state senator but it's heartening to see more representation of POC and LGBTQ+ communities in state and local government," Levesque said. "We still have a long way to go! Our Moment is helping (to) level the playing field.”
Executive Board member Gene Martin of Manchester said the 2020 election could result in a record number of diverse candidates to win state and legislative offices.
“Our Moment is launching at the perfect time. Now more than ever, we need to elect more diverse voices," Martin said.
Other board members of the PAC are Democratic Party Secretary Maitri Chittidi and Exeter Selectwoman Molly Cowan.
The group's launching included a website and @OurMomentPAC can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.