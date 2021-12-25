Migration, likely powered by the appeal of more rural living during the height of the pandemic, made New Hampshire the 12th-fastest growing state in 2021.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported last week that New Hampshire’s population of nearly 1.4 million people grew by 11,144, or 0.8%
In the North Atlantic region, the only state with a larger increase in population from June 2020 through June 2021 was Delaware, which went up 1.2%.
Maine’s population grew by just under 10,000 people and its increase (0.7%) closely trailed New Hampshire’s.
Gov. Chris Sununu took the occasion to claim this was another sign the state is becoming a more desirable place to live.
“Ranking after ranking shows what we here in New Hampshire have long known — the Granite State is the number one spot in the country for personal freedom, economic opportunity, and providing for the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” Sununu said in a statement.
New Hampshire has enjoyed a run of high economic rankings — first in two national surveys on business and personal freedom and sixth in the Taxpayers Foundation business climate survey earlier this month.
Record-low U.S. growth
Nationally, the Census Bureau said the population growth of 0.1% was the lowest in the nation’s history. This was the first time since 1937 that the country did not grow by at least a million people.
“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation’s population,” said Kristie Wilder, a Census Bureau demographer. “Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth.”
University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson said the rising number of U.S. deaths compared to births was the highest in 80 years, though he agreed the aging population demographic, along with COVID-19, contributed to the historic ebb.
On average, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine have the nation’s oldest population.
Over the past decade, Johnson said migration accounted for 89% of New Hampshire’s population growth.
“This increases the state’s dependence on migration for further growth and underscores the importance of developing policies that encourage current residents to remain and new migrants to come to New Hampshire,” said Johnson, who works at UNH’s Carsey School for Public Policy.
State officials were waiting to see more granular analysis of where population grew or did not over the past year.
The 2020 Census found over the previous decade that seven of the state’s 10 counties grew. Population dropped significantly in Coos County to the north and much less than that in Sullivan and Cheshire counties in the southwest.
Over the past year, the state had 11,414 births vs. 15,518 deaths.
Less than 10% of those who migrated here over the past year came from outside the country. The Census Bureau reported 13,608 came here from other states.
By contrast, Massachusetts lost 46,000 residents to other states.
Around the nation
The Bay State was one of only four in the country in the past year with both a natural population decline and a loss in migration. The others were Michigan, Mississippi and New Mexico.
The Mountain West saw the most growth. Idaho (2.9%) was first in the nation, followed by Utah and Montana with 1.7% The only other states with more than 1% growth were Arizona (1.4%), South Carolina (1.2%), Delaware and Texas (1.1%).
New York (down 1.6%) and Illinois (down .9%) had the biggest declines among states, and the District of Columbia lost 2.9% of its residents.
“Clearly people voted with their feet during the pandemic, many choosing (to leave) urban, overly regulated states in favor of more rural states that allow for more economic and personal freedom,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally conservative interest group.
This wasn’t just a blue-state-to -red-state exodus. Several states with Democratic governors (Delaware, Tennessee, North Carolina and Nevada) were among the top dozen states for growth.