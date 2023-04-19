House panel combines voting machine grants with election portal
A House panel voted, 13-5 to support legislation that would let cities and towns apply to obtain federal money to replace their antiquated voting machines. Here, Alicia Rainville shows her daughter, Evelyn Watts, 4, how to put the ballot into the machine after voting in the 2021 municipal election in Manchester.

CONCORD — A proposal to permit cities and towns to ask for federal money to replace their antiquated voting machines moved a step closer to reality this week.

The plan would permit local officials to apply to Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office to get grants from $12.8 million in federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) money the state has gotten over the past two decades to make voting system improvements.