Panel endorses fact finder's recommended state worker pay raise

CONCORD -- A key legislative committee endorsed on Monday a fact finder’s recommendation for a new collective bargaining agreement governing state workers.
The 12-3 vote from the Joint Committee on Employee Relations broke along partisan lines as all Democrats voted for the issue and the three Republicans on the panel opposed it.
State workers packed a committee room in the Legislative Office Building in support of a new contract.
The rank-and-file membership of all four unions have voted for this report while Gov. Chris Sununu has rejected the plan and declined to bring it to the Executive Council for an up or down vote.
House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said the matter will now come before both bodies of the Legislature to weigh in on this labor dispute.
“By literally having a pocket veto without taking this up is an injustice to our state workers,” Shurtleff said.
The fact finder has recommended these workers receive a 2.86% pay increase this year and a 1.16% raise in 2021.
The fact finder maintained much of the larger increase in the first year was to compensate state workers because past contracts did not keep pace with the cost of living.
Sununu has said it wasn’t proper for the fact finder to recommend the state increase the pay of state workers based on past contracts.
Randy Hunneyman, chief negotiator for the State Employees Association, said this impasse has led to bad morale in state government.
“This has created unfortunately a lot of ill will with the workforce,” Hunneyman said.
Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said union negotiators should have been seeking a bigger pay raise in 2018 when the state had a budget surplus in excess of $200 million.
Now all that surplus money has been spoken for, Morse said.
“Why are we looking at anything in reverse?” Morse asked rhetorically.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, said the proposed contract would cost $9 million in state spending and the two-year state budget adopted last September set aside $6 million for it. The rest of the contract money can come from unspent money that’s already scheduled to go back to the treasury this June 30, said Feltes, who is running for governor.
Sununu's spokesman said the committee leadership did not allow anyone from the public to speak at Monday’s meeting.
Some critics were prepared to speak about the pending sex harassment lawsuit that a former subordinate has brought against State Employees Association President Rich Gulla.
“Today’s hearing was a PR stunt that backfired on the Democrats when they refused to allow public testimony because they realized they would have to answer for the very serious sexual harassment charges leveled on union boss Richard Gulla,” Benjamin Vihstadt said in a statement.