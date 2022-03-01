CONCORD — A bipartisan bid to eliminate annual auto safety inspections of non-commercial car and trucks fell flat before a House committee Tuesday.
The mandatory tests find enough problems to justify keeping them in place, said state Rep. Ted Gorski (R-Bedford).
“We had testimony from many who mentioned that inspections found rust on vehicles on frames; it catches those small little things,” Gorski said in a discussion of the bill (HB 1426) before the House Transportation Committee Tuesday.
“I think that is something that is real important for us to retain in our state.”
Rep. Casey Conley (D-Dover), the bill’s prime author, said there’s no evidence these inspections have made the state highways any safer.
No one spoke on behalf of Conley’s bill, however, and the House panel voted, 18-0, to recommend killing it.
The bill heads to the full House for debate later this spring.
“One of these days New Hampshire will join the 36 states that don’t mandate useless and outdated safety inspections, (but) probably not this year,” Conley said after the vote.
Conley said he was “proud to have sponsored this bill twice; hopefully someone else takes this up in future years.”
New Hampshire’s neighbors, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont, are also among the minority of states that still have annual safety inspections. Connecticut only requires them for vehicles that are at least 10 years old, and Rhode Island requires safety inspections every two years.
Annual emissions tests would still be required for all cars and trucks under Conley’s bill, and commercial vehicles would still have to be inspected every year.
The state Department of Safety said Conley’s bill would cut its revenue by $720,000 a year. Cities and towns would also receive about $80,000 less in state highway aid.
Failure rate about 15%
Over the past five years, the average inspection failure rate has been about 15%, according to Jeff Oberdank, a bureau chief with the state Division of Motor Vehicles.
In 2021, 217,871 violations were found among the more than 1.5 million inspections, he said.
State Rep. Tom Walsh (R-Hooksett), the committee chairman, said proponents raised some valid arguments that should be further examined.
Several years ago, Walsh said the state changed inspection rules to remove “cosmetic rust” from the criteria that can cause a vehicle to fail a safety inspection.
Lawmakers should study whether to limit an auto repair shop’s power to fail a car for a faulty exhaust system, Walsh said.
The state also should look into how many auto repair shops use these inspections to recommend work that doesn’t need to be done for the car or truck owner to get that annual sticker.
Former employees of auto body repair shops told the panel they had seen this occur.
“I am a firm believer in the program that we have,” Walsh said. “Let’s look at the predatory stations that we may have. It’s a national issue.”
The panel did recommend passing a second bill (HB 1474) from Deputy Speaker Steven Smith (R-Charlestown) that makes it clear a new car buyer needs only to get one inspection every 12 months.
Sometimes, drivers who buy a car several months before a birthday may have to get a second inspection when their birth month comes up, Smith said.
This would allow a low-income motorist to pay to register a newly bought car, and then schedule the inspection some months later, Smith said.
“There is no safety impact and cars are still seen every year,” Smith said.
The panel endorsed Smith’s bill, 18-1.
klandrigan@unionleadercom