CONCORD — A House panel voted Tuesday to oppose future legislation to give fathers the right to ask a judge to block a woman's right to have an abortion.The House Judiciary Committee's 12-7 vote against the bill (HB 1181) left over from the 2022 session was largely ceremonial.That's because, regardless of the vote's outcome Tuesday, supporters for this concept have to start all over again with a new bill in 2023.Chairman Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, and Rep. Jeannine Notter, R-Merrimack, joined with all 10 Democrats on the panel to oppose the idea."There's going to be a bill filed next year anyhow," Notter said of her vote.The other seven GOP members on the committee endorsed it.Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, backed the bill and noted it would give expectant mothers "preeminent" rights in court."Why wouldn't the father have the same reproductive freedom, as you wanted to call it that, as the mother?" Wuelper asked rhetorically.Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said pregnant women should be free to consult with who they wish while deciding whether to abort a fetus."She might choose to have her partner, her spouse … her religious leader and certainly her medical provider involved, but I don't think there is room for 424 legislators to decide," Smith said.