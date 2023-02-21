Pappas weds partner in Bretton Woods
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., is pictured here after wedding his partner, Vann Bentley, at a ceremony and reception at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods.  Mary Noce, a New Hampshire photographer, took this photo and others Pappas posted on his personal Twitter account.

 Office of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

MANCHESTER — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., revealed over the holiday weekend that he had married his partner, Vann Bentley, during a recent ceremony.

“Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married!” Pappas posted on Twitter Monday.