U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said over the holiday weekend that he had married his partner, Vann Bentley, during a recent ceremony.
“Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married!” Pappas posted on Twitter Monday.
“We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we’re grateful for the love and support of family and friends.”
The couple’s wedding and reception on Feb. 4 was at the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, a Pappas office spokesperson said.
In 2018, Pappas, 42, was the first openly gay person elected to federal office in New Hampshire.
After winning a third term, Pappas revealed that a February wedding date had been set.
He made the announcement the same day last December that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act. Pappas was a co-sponsor of the bill.
President Joe Biden signed the law that requires all 50 states to recognize marriages that were legal at the time even if states change their laws in the future regarding same-sex marriage.
“I guess I do have a personal interest in the legislation today. We are lucky to have families that are very supportive and living at a time when it is no longer a hot-button issue,” said Pappas at the time.
The pair announced their engagement in November 2021.
According to a spokesperson, the pair wrote their own vows and the ice cream for dessert at the reception came from the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, owned by the Pappas family.
Bentley works as a lawyer and policy manager for the World Wide Web Foundation in Washington, D.C.
In 2009, New Hampshire became an early state to legalize same-sex marriage. Under the new federal law, such unions would remain in force even if the nation’s high court backed away from its earlier decision that made same-sex marriage legal nationwide.
The Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal in 2013 and reinforced that decision in 2015.
This issue took on urgency last June with the court’s Dobbs decision repealing the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which for decades made all abortions legal before a fetus was viable outside the womb.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion on the Dobbs case, said the court should revisit other decisions, such as same-sex marriage and access to contraception.
