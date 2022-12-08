Pappas leads fight for same-sex law, sets wedding date
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., right, confirmed that he'll marry his boyfriend, Vann Bentley, next February. 

 Office of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, photo taken by Mary Noce of Manchester

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said all same-sex couples in America should breathe a huge sigh of relief with House passage of legislation Thursday that would preempt any future, Supreme Court from nullifying those marriages.

Pappas, the first-openly gay person ever elected to federal office in New Hampshire, told the Union Leader he and his partner, Vann Bentley, would marry next February.