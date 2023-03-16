Parental rights bill clears Senate
Buy Now

Activists hold a sign in opposition to a parental rights bill during a recent protest outside the State House. The Senate passed its version of the proposal (SB 272), 14-10, along partisan lines with only Senate Republican support Thursday.

CONCORD — After an emotional debate, the state Senate passed parental rights legislation that critics charged would target and risk harm to transgender students in public schools.

As expected, all 14 Senate Republicans — co-authors of the bill (SB 272) — fully embraced it, and all 10 Senate Democrats opposed it.

Download PDF GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the ACLU of New Hampshire brief