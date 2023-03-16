Activists hold a sign in opposition to a parental rights bill during a recent protest outside the State House. The Senate passed its version of the proposal (SB 272), 14-10, along partisan lines with only Senate Republican support Thursday.
CONCORD — After an emotional debate, the state Senate passed parental rights legislation that critics charged would target and risk harm to transgender students in public schools.
As expected, all 14 Senate Republicans — co-authors of the bill (SB 272) — fully embraced it, and all 10 Senate Democrats opposed it.
The vote sends the measure to the closely divided House of Representatives, which is expected next week to have a showdown on a similar bill (HB 10) authored by Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
Senators who are gay and lesbian disagreed over whether this legislation would imperil or help support students going through “transition” from one gender to another.
State Sen. Dan Innis, R-Bradford, said fellow students would know any “visibly gay” student, and parents deserve the right to know their child’s thoughts about sexuality.
“If a student says they want transition, some schools and some school boards … have policies that prevent that information from being passed on to a parent,” Innis said. “That strikes me as odd, as a father of three and someone who himself has come out, and I can tell you, it is never, never easy.”
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, a lesbian mother of two, said transgender students should be able to share their feelings with parents on their own timetable.
“If you are so supportive of our LGBTQ and trans students, you need to listen to us. You need to hear that these provisions can and will cause harm,” Perkins Kwoka said.
A lawsuit filed by a parent against the Manchester school board last year became a rallying cry for this change.
The woman sued after she was denied access to information about her child’s transgender status at school.
The parent appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the lawsuit. Advocates for transgender students last week filed a brief opposing that appeal.
“No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents,” Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said after the vote.
A version of this bill offered last year (HB 1341) would have required teachers to give parents information about a child’s gender identity exploration, including membership in gay or transgender social clubs.
The House rejected a Senate-passed final compromise, 176-170.
Both bills this year compel teachers to share information only after a parent asks.
Escape clause in bill
They also permit a teacher to refuse to give this information to a parent if by “clear and convincing evidence,” the educator believes it would make the student subject to abuse or neglect at home.
The teacher would have to file a report with his or her superior stating reasons for not informing a parent.
“The assumption is parents are fit parents first, but if you have evidence to the contrary, you can ignore the reporting requirement in this bill,” said Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton.
But Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said the language on reporting of “gender identity” information to parents is so vague that it could be abused.
“What is troubling to me is the overreach by government in this bill that will infringe on the rights and freedoms of these transgender youth,” said Whitley, a lawyer and former child advocate. “This bill will open the floodgates to litigation.”
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, accused Senate Democrats of spreading a “false narrative” that the bill is born out of bias against transgender students.
“I hate it that I have to stand up here and talk about this,” said Ricciardi, her voice cracking before she prematurely ended her remarks.
Senate Democrats said this initiative is part of a national campaign that supports discrimination against students with alternative lifestyles.
“The passage of such inflammatory legislation (SB 272) sends a clear message to members of the LGBTQ+ community and their families...the national transphobic efforts that come from the most extreme corners of the Republican constituency will be put into law in New Hampshire,” they said in a statement.
In 2022, Sununu threatened to veto a version of this legislation.
Last week, Sununu said he supported the “concept,” but he said the precise language of what lawmakers approved would determine whether he could support it.