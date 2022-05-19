CONCORD — Republican legislative leaders took control of negotiations and reached consensus on a parental rights bill Thursday that critics said could leave closeted LGBTQ students in danger of being “outed” to parents hostile to their gender identity.
With House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, joining negotiators and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, taking over as chairman of the talks, the House embraced a new proposal from Senate leaders two days after another House leader had declared an impasse over the issue.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, offered the change to respond to the claim this bill could allow domestic abusers to obtain private information about their estranged partners or ex-wives.
The amended bill would allow someone with a restraining order to present it to school administrators who must then take “all reasonable steps” to make sure the abuser doesn’t get any private information about the other parent.
The changed bill also contains a clause that would keep in place all aspects of it if a court decided one part of it was “invalid or unenforceable.”
“This is the version we are standing behind and we ask the House to adopt our proposal,” Carson said.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem and a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, came to watch the final proceedings and has made this a priority bill he wanted to pass before the end of the 2022 session.
Packard and Osborne replaced two House Republicans who had been negotiators.
The legislation as amended would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry it made into a student changing “gender expression or identity” along with joining any club or extracurricular activity.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said this could leave some students unsafe.
“We’re still going to be outing children against their will in schools and potentially sending them to a situation at home that we don’t know,” Whitley said. “This bill is antithetical to all the work we have done in the state to ensure individuals in the LGBTQ community can live a life.”
Supporters stress parents know best
Rep. Debra DiSimone, R-Atkinson, said some, unqualified school teachers are giving mental health counseling to students.
“It is not their responsibility to withhold that information from anyone,” DiSimone said. “If a child needs psychiatric care, they need to go to the school psychiatrist.”
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown and one of the negotiators, said both sides in this dispute want to protect students.
“Our side believes parents deserve the right to know what discussions about gender they are having with teachers or what clubs they are in,” Gannon said. “Parents understand their child much better than the 15 or 20 different educators that rotate in and out of their child’s life every school year.”
Groups groups opposed to this bill included New Futures, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, GLAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organization from Boston, the New Hampshire Council of Churches and the state’s two teachers unions, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association of New Hampshire.
Frank Knaack with ACLU-N.H., condemned the compromise.
“Schools are sometimes the only safe place for LGBTQ+ youth. Teachers and counselors may now be forced to disclose confidential records with no regard for whether it puts a student in harm’s way,” he said.
The opposing groups will try and stop this agreement from getting final approval in the House and Senate.
The proposal goes before both for an up-or-down vote May 26.
Social conservative groups mobilizing for up-or-down vote
“We need to urge them to vote NO. Then, if the bill passes both chambers, Gov. Sununu must veto it to protect trans youth in NH public schools,” said Chris Erchull with GLBTQ Advocates and Defenders.
Sununu has yet to weigh in publicly on the bill.
Social conservatives have already revived this bill from near death earlier this week. Robust organizations such as Rebuild NH and the House Freedom Caucus are already working to line up their votes to pass it.
Whitley had tried to get the committee to instead accept her plan to form a commission on the topic and create a guidebook with existing parental rights provisions.
The same proposal failed in the Senate on a 12-12 vote, and the conferees rejected it.