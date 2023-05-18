CONCORD – The campaign to pass parental rights legislation again narrowly failed Thursday in the House of Representatives.
After a one-hour debate, the House voted, 195-190, for indefinite postponement that blocks this topic from returning to this body through the 2024 session.
The parliamentary move is an important one for it means the Republican-led Senate is now unable to keep this issue alive by attaching it to another pending bill this spring and sending it back to the House.
The Senate-passed legislation would have required educators to share with parents who ask about any discussions they had with students about gender identity to include whether their children were using different pronouns to refer to themselves.
In systematic fashion before sidelining it for good, opponents to the bill approved six amendments that gutted essential parts of it.
Just prior to the vote, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, lashed out at opponents who he said are sending the message to parents that “school is this mysterious black box where they deposit their children.”
State Rep. Linda Ryan, D-Nashua and a retired teacher, said the bill would create an unworkable the school environment.
“If I have to call every one of those parents every single time I see Suzy and Sally hugging in the hallway, we will never have a public school teacher again,” Ryan said.
And House Deputy Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, said the legislation as written prevents students from honestly dealing with their feelings.
"Adolescent development involves identity exploration," Simpson said.
But House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, and a retired principal said opponents were missing the point.
“These rights are not rights of teachers, they are not rights of the school, they are the rights of the parents, caring, loving parents wanting to know truthfully what is going on inside the schoolhouse,” Ladd said.
Rep. Michael Bordes, R-Laconia, authored a bipartisan change that struck out of the bill all references to “gender identity” and student involvements in clubs.
“This targets a minority group of citizens and actually forces teachers and guidance counselors to engage in government interference,” Bordes said “Children should have some privacy in their class, in their homes, in their schools.”
Rep. Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, said this amendment struck at the very heart of the bill.
“This amendment says that parents can’t be trusted,” Kofalt said.
The House adopted the amendment, 201-184
Eight Republicans joined with all House Democrats to support it.