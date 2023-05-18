House kills parental rights bill, blocks topic through 2024 election
Buy Now

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted, 195-190, to reject a Senate-passed parental rights bill and block it from coming back as a topic to this legislative body through 2024.

Here, protesters opposed to the bill and supporting the rights of transgender students hold signs outside the State House prior to the debate. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD – The campaign to pass parental rights legislation again narrowly failed Thursday in the House of Representatives.

After a one-hour debate, the House voted, 195-190, for indefinite postponement that blocks this topic from returning to this body through the 2024 session.