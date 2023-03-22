Parental rights bill fails key test
The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted, 195-189, against passing a bill to give parents the right to information about their child's gender identity discussions in public school. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, left the rostrum to speak in support of his bill.

CONCORD — A bill to give parents the right to learn about their child’s gender identity discussions in public schools narrowly failed before the House of Representatives Wednesday.

Despite a rare floor speech from House Speaker Sherman Packard, the bill’s prime author, the House voted, 195-189 to reject the legislation (HB 10).