CONCORD — In an about face, House leaders are giving negotiators one last shot to reach consensus Thursday over a controversial bill to enhance parental rights.
This shift came a day after leading House Republicans declared Tuesday that there wasn’t enough time left in the 2022 session to deal with concerns the legislation (HB 1431) could run afoul of anti-discrimination laws and empower domestic abusers.
House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, who declared the earlier impasse, decided Wednesday to call the seven negotiators back together again for a session Thursday at 9 a.m.
There’s a 3 p.m. deadline to reach an agreement on all remaining 2022 bills in dispute.
“Never say never,” Rice said.
The New Hampshire Union Leader confirmed this move came after a fierce lobbying effort to revive the bill from Rebuild NH, the fiscally conservative and socially libertarian group that opposed vaccine mandates and many policies Gov. Chris Sununu imposed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former state Rep. J.R. Hoell, a Dunbarton Republican, is a leading organizer for the group.
“The bill was dead and activism works. The Senate wants this passed, the GOP wants this passed and families want to see this passed,” Hoell said.
“We started last (Tuesday) night with emails, and we followed it up with lots of text messages today,” Hoell said.
Hoell said it’s pivotal the “right version” of this parental rights bill be passed and said that's the one the state Senate adopted earlier in May.
The legislation as amended would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry it made into a student changing “gender expression or identity” along with joining any club or extracurricular activity.
“Parents need to have a better say in the lives of their children,” Hoell said.
“The statements from AFT (American Federation of Teachers union) and others is parents shouldn’t know what is going on in schools. We vehemently disagree. They should know what is going on with kids.”
The head of the Department of Justice’s civil rights division had warned legislative negotiators the Senate language could run afoul of a 2019 law that outlawed discrimination against students in public schools on issues that include “gender identity and sexual orientation.”
Leaders in the fight against domestic violence said the language could make it easy for abusive adults to get private information about their partner or ex-wife even if there’s an existing restraining order against the accused abuser.
Opposing coalition seeks to block it
A coalition of opposing groups had urged Rice to reject the bill that ranged from the unions of AFT, AFL-CIO and National Education Association of N.H. to the N.H. Council of Churches, N.H. School Administrators Association, New Futures, Granite State Progress and N.H. School Nurses Association.
“By requiring immediate disclosure to parents about any school club or extracurricular activities, school counselor visits, and changes in gender identity or expression, this bill will sacrifice those important relationships and undermine efforts to create an affirming learning environment for all students,” they wrote.
Parental rights organizations across the country have pressed this cause through model legislation that groups such as the American Legislative Exchange Council have promoted in many State Houses.
It’s clear this issue also has a political component in New Hampshire.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, has given prominent attention to it as he seeks to win a crowded GOP primary for the right to face Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., this fall.
“Whether it’s looking at curriculum or knowing about medical issues, we must empower students, not disenfranchise them,” Morse wrote in a recent email to supporters about the bill.
“The Democrats and the teachers’ unions have fought us every step of the way but unlike Maggie Hassan, I will always stand up for parents’ rights,” Morse wrote.
There’s also a local controversy in the background with a Manchester mother last month bringing suit against that city’s school district over a policy that prevented school officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission.
The local school policy was adopted in January 2021 on a 10-2-2 vote "to create a safe learning environment for all students and to ensure that every student has equal access to all school programs and activities."
Critics say the policy keeps parents out of the loop.