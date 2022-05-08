CONCORD — Critics insist a proposed parental bill of rights on its way to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu soon could become New Hampshire’s version of the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
The legislation as amended (HB 1431) would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry it made into a student changing “gender expression or identity” along with joining any club or extracurricular activity.
“Schools should never be in the position of outing LGBTQ students to their parents, but that’s just what this bill will do,” said state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said it would create a state policy that makes sure parents are consulted.
“Shouldn’t we respect the fact that the parent-child relationship is the most sacred of all?” Carson asked rhetorically. “Why would we mess with that relationship?”
As written, the legislation prevents state and local government bodies from trampling on the “rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children unless reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”
Carson convinced the state Senate to add to this House-passed bill a clause that makes clear it can’t be used to prevent law enforcement and the state Department of Health and Human Services from doing their jobs, which includes investigating allegations of child abuse.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren and a co-sponsor, said once this becomes law, it will lead to better communication between parents and teachers.
“Since parents are the ultimate decision-makers in their minor child’s life, no information — including school records, disciplinary actions, medical treatment, psychological counseling, curriculum plans, and instructional materials — should be kept from them,” Giuda said.
But Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said he objected that the bill would permit parents to sue teachers and staff in court for violations and convince judges to order they receive court costs.
“Is this the ‘don’t say gay’ bill of the session?” Kahn said. “It looks like it. It says you have to report it or you are going to get reported on; there is a lot wrong with this.”
Carson rejected that label.
“I don’t know why anyone would think that is what it is, but I guess for politics it works,” Carson said.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Kahn’s branding of the bill wasn’t warranted.
“Linking this bill that has nothing to do with the Florida controversy is flat-out wrong and you should know better,” Bradley said.
Opponents point out this is model legislation promoted by the American Legislative Exchange Council that works to advance socially conservative bills for state lawmakers to adopt.
“Parents have rights, but so do children. New Hampshire is failing to protect children when we elevate parental rights over the safety and security of our youth,” said Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, a left-leaning grassroots advocacy group.
According to Parentalrights.org, a national advocacy group supporting the cause, New Hampshire would become the 15th state in the nation to adopt these provisions.
The Senate passed the bill, 13-11, with Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, joining all 10 Senate Democrats against the measure.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said he hopes the House approves the Senate change and that Gov. Chris Sununu signs it.
“Today, we passed legislation to ensure that parents have a right to know what’s going on at their child’s school. Whether it’s looking at curriculum or knowing about medical issues, we must empower parents, not disenfranchise them,” said Morse, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate.
“The Democrats and the teachers unions have fought us every step of the way, but unlike Maggie Hassan, I will always stand up for parents’ rights.”
Linds Jakows with TransActionNH said she hoped Sununu would block it.
“No LGBTQ student should be deprived of the safety and affirmation a public school can provide. Everyone who supports LGBTQ students must contact Governor Sununu to veto this dangerous bill,” she added.
Other groups opposed to this bill included New Futures, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, GLAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organization from Boston, the New Hampshire Council of Churches and the state’s two teachers unions, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association of New Hampshire.Florida’s Gov. Ron Desantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill (HB 1557) into law on March 28, which was dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents.
The Florida law states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
In addition, the new law requires districts to “adopt procedures for notifying a student’s parent if there is a change in the student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being,”
In Florida, the law also allows parents to pursue legal action against a school district if they think the law was violated.