CONCORD — The battle over parental rights legislation is going down to the wire, as Gov. Chris Sununu said he would likely sign a Senate-passed measure, but declined comment on any of eight proposed changes to come before the full House when it meets Thursday.
"I would tell them I am generally am in favor of it (Senate-passed bill) and would tell them I would sign it," Sununu said when asked what he'd say to an undecided House member.
The legislation has attracted national attention, part of an ongoing debate over whether a parent's right to know about a child’s gender identity conversations should trump an LGBTQ student’s right to privacy.
Both sides predict the outcome will rest on whether different attendance could result in the bill (SB 272) passing after a proposal House Speaker Sherman Packard had offered last month (HB 10) narrowly failed, 195-189.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said he is optimistic that his side will again prevail.
“The so-called ‘parental rights’ legislation would put LGBTQ+ youth at risk by outing them to unsupportive family members before they are ready. House Democrats understand the harm this bill would cause to some of our most vulnerable constituents,” Wilhelm said. “As was the case in March when we defeated similar legislation, I expect House Democrats to show up in strong numbers tomorrow to serve SB 272 the same fate.”
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said he’s hopeful about victory for his side.
“House leadership has really put an incredible amount of effort into making this a reality; they are pulling out all the stops,” Ager said Tuesday.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne declined to make a prediction as his leadership team weighs whether proposed changes improve or worsen the chances of the bill’s passage.
For example, two of the four Republicans who opposed Packard’s bill have proposed an amendment that would strike several sections dealing with gender identity inquiries, including clubs that a parent’s child may join.
Rep. Matthew Coker, D-Meredith, has joined GOP Reps. Michael Bordes of Laconia and Travis O’Hara of Belmont in offering this change.
State Sen. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said he has spoken with his Belknap County colleagues about that language.
“I get their concern but taking those sections out go at the heart of the bill,” Lang said. “I’m not sure you hold the House coalition for this bill if you took that out.”
Yet if all House Democrats vote for this change Thursday, it could prevail.
Rep. Tim McGough, R-Merrimack, said a key change from the earlier House bill is the Senate-passed bill contains no criminal penalty for a teacher or health care provider who violates it.
Controversy erupted over offer to help vacationing rep
Rep. Dan Hynes, R-Bedford, has proposed three amendments, one that makes clear this parental right should not “override” a student’s right to confidentiality and this could keep private conversations students have with guidance counselors or health care providers.
House Speaker Emeritus Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, has joined with colleagues to try and change it so these rights can’t be used to block a criminal investigation regarding a minor.
The close battle sparked a controversy that erupted Wednesday over an activist’s offer to help pay for a Portsmouth Democrat to return for the vote.
First-term Rep. Robin Vogt, D-Portsmouth, said he’s away for a long-scheduled family vacation in Florida and won’t be able to return.
“Decisions like this are difficult for me; as much as I'd love to be all things to all people and in two places at once, some moments don’t always afford that luxury,” Vogt tweeted Wednesday. “Family comes first, and walking away from this vacation would be detrimental to close family relationships.”
Linds Jakows, a staffer with the liberal Granite State Progress group, posted a tweet she later deleted offering to help find the money to pay for Vogt to fly back and forth for this vote.
“Some community members had approached me about the possibility of crowdsourcing funds for Rep. Vogt to return to New Hampshire. As far as I'm aware, there's nothing in New Hampshire state law that prevents individuals from freely donating to help a state representative overcome a barrier that is preventing them from being present at session,” said Jakows, a leader in the trans community who co-founded the supportive group 603 Forward.
“I'll remain focused on stopping this cruel attempt to further put LGBTQ teens at risk of abuse, homelessness, and suicide, not those who are suggesting mutual aid is a crime."
House Majority Whip Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, and Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said the offer appears to be illegal as lawmakers are not allowed to accept any gift worth more than $50 unless it’s an honorarium offered by a private group or trip to a legislative conference.
“How many House Dems have been offered funds from a lobbying organization that doesn't disclose their donors in order to pay for travel or life expenses? Sweeney asked.
“We need a full investigation as this casual suggestion in Jakows' tweet suggests this isn't their first rodeo.”
House GOP Leader Osborne added, "You have to wonder if this is the tip of the iceberg."
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the charges were baseless and a sign of desperation.
“NHGOP’s Tweedle twins of Ross & Joe are spending the day before the House vote on the insidious SB272 in a frantic frenzy on Twitter using multiple accounts to create a distraction from the vote that apparently they are about to lose,” Buckley said.
“It’s all just a game to them.”