CONCORD — The battle over parental rights legislation is going down to the wire, as Gov. Chris Sununu said he would likely sign a Senate-passed measure, but declined comment on any of eight proposed changes to come before the full House when it meets Thursday.

"I would tell them I am generally am in favor of it (Senate-passed bill) and would tell them I would sign it," Sununu said when asked what he'd say to an undecided House member.