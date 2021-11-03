CONCORD — Some partisan splits emerged as House Republicans and Democrats reviewed competing plans to redistrict the 400 seats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
After months of speculation, proposed plans to redraw the state’s two congressional districts were to be reviewed for the first time on Thursday.
The House Special Committee on Redistricting spent nearly two hours Wednesday reviewing proposed plans to divvy up House seats in four of the 10 counties — Belknap, Coos, Merrimack and Rockingham. They also looked at plans to adjust the districts for commissioners in the nine counties where voters elect them that way.
All three Strafford County commissioners run countywide for their seats.
The panel on Thursday also will examine plans for House seats from the other six counties.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the panel would take public comment on any competing GOP and Democratic redistricting plans at two “public input sessions” at the State House next week.
The first public session will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Representatives Hall. The second session next Wednesday will begin at 5 p.m.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said it’s about time GOP leaders reveal the stated hope of some party leaders to alter the congressional districts to make the 1st District more Republican-leaning.
“Republicans are making it crystal clear that they fully intend to draw maps that prioritize their power and ignore the will of Granite State voters. Voters should pick their politicians, not the other way around,” Buckley said.
“That is why 70 towns and cities have passed resolutions calling for a fair and transparent map drawing process that remain largely unchanged from their current makeup except for balancing out population. Instead of working behind closed doors to manipulate our maps for their own corrupt political purposes, Republicans should focus instead on protecting and preserving our democracy.”
Griffin said the committee took testimony at listening sessions in all 10 counties over the past two months.
The House committee work session Wednesday was streamed online, but because of a glitch on the committee’s website, the public could not download proposed plans and remotely view them.
The committee had paper copies of these map plans for anyone who attended the work session in person at the Legislative Office Building.
By the numbers, any town with 3,444 people has enough to elect its own state rep.
More towns than reps
That’s not possible due to how the House districts have to be drawn, according to state law and the Constitution.
All House seats are divided by county.
So for example, a town located at one edge of the county geographically may have to elect its state reps with a neighboring town that’s not big enough to have its own.
The New Hampshire House is one of very few legislative bodies in the country that also creates floterial districts.
These are multi-town or multi-word districts that represent any excess population in neighboring towns within each county.
There are now 62 towns with enough population to elect their own rep but won’t get to.
A team of pro-Democracy activists produced their own Map-a-Thon plan, which would reduce that number to 45.
In Belknap County, voters elect four state reps from Gilford and Meredith, towns only joined by Lake Winnipesaukee.
The House Democratic plan would split the two towns up, giving Meredith two reps and putting Gilford in with Gilmanton and a Laconia city ward to elect four of their own.
“Everyone who testified pleaded with us to separate the two so the representatives could more meaningfully represent their districts,” said Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham.
Griffin said an argument can be made that two towns that share frontage on the state’s largest lake have a “huge common interest.”
Moving incumbents
House Democrats said it was worth considering whether redistricting plans moved incumbents out of their election districts.
“Our map does keep people within their districts,” Rep. Israel Piedra, D-Manchester, said of the Coos County commissioner map that House Democrats offered.
“You should not be protecting your own incumbency,” Griffin responded.
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham and a retired Supreme Court chief justice, said it’s a controversial question.
“Is it a good idea? It is obviously an overt, political situation to say, ‘Oh, we are going to try and protect current incumbents,”’ Lynn said.
Both parties agreed there was no need to change the three commissioner districts in Hillsborough County. One commissioner gets picked by voters in Manchester, Bedford and New Boston, one by the voters of Nashua, Hudson, Litchfield and Pelham, and the third commissioner represents all other towns in the county.
Here were some other differences between plans the two parties submitted:
[-] Rockingham County: This delegation will grow by one member from 90 to 91 members.
The House Democratic plan would give Atkinson and Hampstead their own state reps.
Their other combinations, however, would take away individual reps for three other towns that each now elect at least one of their own: Newton, Brentwood and North Hampton. The House GOP plan would restore all those individual town seats.
There are eight floterial districts currently; the House GOP could create nine while the House Democrats proposed five.
[-] Coos County: The state’s smallest and northernmost county will lose one seat, from 10 to nine in 2022.
Currently, Berlin elects three of its own state reps.
Both plans allow Berlin to continue electing up to three, but offer different options for how Berlin would choose those state reps with other towns.
[-] Merrimack County: The 45-person delegation would stay the same.
Both House plans would give the towns of Pembroke and Epsom their own state rep.
In the GOP plan, voters in the towns of Bow and Hopkinton would elect state reps in districts that included Concord wards. Presently, Bow and Dunbarton elect House members while Hopkinton picks their reps with a Concord ward.
The House Democratic plan would have voters in Concord elect all their own House members and would let Bow, Hopkinton and Hooksett elect their own reps.
[-] Belknap County: This 18-person delegation would not change.
Belmont and Barnstead currently elect one of their own reps, but the House GOP plan would combine them with other towns.