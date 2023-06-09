Pence believes voters will decide to choose "different leadership'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in building his presidential campaign he needs time for Americans to get to know him other than as Donald Trump’s running mate.

DERRY — Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly explain the indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding the handling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“Yes, I have great concerns about the politicization at the Justice Department,” former Vice President Pence said during a speech at the LaBelle Event Center here Friday.

In New Hampshire on Friday, Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence told reporters it was premature to consider whether former President Donald Trump should suspend his 2024 White House run following his indictment for possessing classified documents at his Florida resort.