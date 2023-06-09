Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence told reporters it was premature to consider whether former President Donald Trump should suspend his 2024 White House run following his indictment for possessing classified documents at his Florida resort.
DERRY — Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly release and explain the indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding the handling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
“Yes, I have great concerns about the politicization at the Justice Department,” former Vice President Pence said during a speech at the LaBelle Event Center here Friday.
Pence called the indictment of Trump “deeply troubling” and said the American people deserve to see the complaint in full detail.
A few hours after that speech, the Justice Department announced plans to release its findings .
Trump faces 37 criminal counts including charges of unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice after he left the White House in 2021, according to federal court documents made public on Friday.
Pence stressed that “no one is above the law,” but he cautioned Americans to resist the rush of the national media to conclude Trump broke federal law.
“They were at my doorstep the next day. It took them 80 days to get to the residence of the former president. It doesn’t sound like equal justice under the law to me,” Pence told reporters after greeting patrons at Mary Ann’s Diner in downtown Derry.
'Different leadership' desired
Federal authorities concluded Pence, unlike Trump, had committed an innocent mistake by holding onto those documents.
Asked whether Trump should suspend his campaign over this controversy, Pence said, “Any consideration of that would be premature.”
Currently, Trump leads all his potential rivals in the polls by a big margin, with Pence usually polling at less than 5%.
“I have only been on the campaign trail for a day, so I’ll be patient while we tell our story,” Pence said during an interview.
During two campaigns for vice president, Pence said he has “seen how wrong the polls can be” and doesn’t put much stock in them at this early stage.
“I just have a deep conviction that the American people know that different times call for different leadership here," Pence said.
At his announcement in Iowa, Pence defended his decision to certify that Biden had won the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, the same day rioters stormed the Capitol in protest.
“We have to resist the politics of personality and the siren song of populism unmoored to our proven conservative principles,” Pence concluded in his remarks Friday
“I believe in all my heart that we can turn this country around.”
State Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said when he ran for an open seat last year, Pence came to the Granite State to campaign for him.
“He is such a decent and honorable man, the guy’s personal integrity always come through,” Lang said.
Later Friday, Pence met privately with Gov. Chris Sununu at a diner in Londonderry.
Sununu said Monday that he won’t run for president in 2024 but intends to stay involved and get behind the GOP hopeful who can beat both Trump and President Joe Biden.