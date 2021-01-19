CONCORD – The consensus over making disciplinary actions against police officers more transparent faced a stern test Tuesday as a state Senate committee took testimony on bills that would take the state in opposite directions.
Civil libertarians, defense and media lawyers lined up behind a bill (SB 41) sponsored by Sen. Harold French, R-Webster, to make public all disciplinary hearings against an officer unless a judge determines a “compelling interest” to make some or all of that hearing confidential.
Gregory Sullivan, a lawyer representing the New Hampshire Union Leader, said it captures the spirit of three Supreme Court decisions last year that concluded the so-called Laurie’s List of officers with credibility problems was no longer automatically secret.
“Secrecy with respect to law enforcement decisions and agencies is no longer acceptable,” Sullivan said.
But police executives, their lawyers and the New Hampshire Municipal Association, embraced a competing bill (SB 39) that would make all personnel files, internal investigations and pre-employment background information exempt from the Right-to-Know Law.
“Just because you become a police officer doesn’t mean you lose your constitutional rights,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, who sponsored SB 39.
Julian Jefferson, a public defense lawyer, said Carson’s bill would run counter to the work of a high-powered commission he served on that spent three months examining the issue.
“If the bill is passed, this will send the message to the community that secrecy has claimed the day,” Jefferson said.
After the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, Gov. Chris Sununu charged a Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency to look into reforming police misconduct, training and community response initiatives.
The commission made 48 recommendations, including a nuanced system of dealing with police discipline cases.
It called for a new independent panel to look into police misconduct. All the files and public hearings on those complaints would be secret, but there would be a public, executive summary of any commission finding.
This process would permit a judge to let any lawyer bringing a complaint against an officer view the contents of these files.
No uniform standard exists for placing officers on that Laurie List, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (EES), and officers have no right to appeal.
Process similar to others
The new body’s jurisdiction would cover all sworn and elected law enforcement officers, including county sheriffs and their deputies, as well as state and local police officers.
The process would be similar to that for misconduct complaints brought against lawyers and judges.
Cordell Johnston, government affairs counsel with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, said Carson’s bill should be expanded to cover all public employees.
He urged the bill be narrowed, however, to make it clear disciplinary actions taken against officers aren’t kept secret.
“In that sense the language of the bill goes a little bit too far,” Johnston said.
Supporters of more transparency believes judges should make these “balancing test” decisions.
“Does a police officer have a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding the performance of his or her public duties? The answer is no. The courts are the proper venue for the balancing test,” attorney Sullivan said.
Yet police executives and their lawyers urged the Legislature to spell out that balancing test so the state doesn’t end up with a patchwork of judges making different judgment calls.
“The judges’ decisions you see will span the opinions you have heard expressed today. Some judges will want all information disclosed while others will be more restrictive,” said Mark Broth, an employment law expert who has represented public and private employers.
Carson remains optimistic that a compromise can be reached during this session.
“This is, in my opinion, a starting point for that conversation,” Carson said.