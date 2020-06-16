CONCORD - The names of police officers with confirmed cases of misconduct should be made public, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
"As long as their cases have received due process then absolutely, the names should be released," Sununu said hours after he created by executive order a commission to work on improving law enforcement procedures.
Sununu's high-powered, 13-person panel has 45 days to come up with ways to make law enforcement policies more accountable and transparent while improving community relations.
Media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire have been battling with state lawyers for more than a year over whether the so-called "Laurie List," the secret roster of police officers with credibility problems, is subject to public disclosure.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is considering the state's appeal of a lower court judge's ruling that did not order the entire list be disclosed, but instead decided the files on officers were not "personnel records" exempt from the state's Right-to-Know Law.
The list is known formally as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.
Sununu said he believes this commission can come up with an agreement that could lead to public access to the names of these officers once any appeals of misconduct claims have been resolved.
"Everyone wants to come to the table and make things like that work. I am very hopeful that we can collectively come to consensus," Sununu said. "There is a public interest in that as well."
Sununu said this commission will be given a wide berth to review and pass along best practices that could apply to all levels of police in the state.
Training, community relations on agenda
Other agenda items for the commission include training curriculum, a statewide system for reporting of all police misconduct and studying the relationships between law enforcement and officials in local communities.
“New Hampshire finds itself in a pivotal moment that demands prompt action to initiate important conversations and develop recommendations for reform,” Sununu said.
“The state has an obligation to participate in the national conversation and engage in self-examination to identify any opportunities to improve the state of our law enforcement and the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and I would like to thank the members of this commission for agreeing to serve.”
The move comes less than three weeks since the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis that has resulted in murder-related charges brought against the four police officers who apprehended him.
Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his own package of law enforcement reforms, which creates a national database to track inappropriate uses of force by police.
Trump also announced that chokeholds would no longer be permitted for federal law enforcement unless the officers at the scene were in danger of losing their own lives at a crime scene.
Also on Tuesday, the state Senate approved legislation that would ban chokeholds.
Sununu said Tuesday he looks forward to signing that bill into law.
"Chokeholds have no place; we can get that done quickly," he said.
The governor said this is an issue that all states should address.
"This is an issue on which we need to act soon," Sununu said. "We are not at a crisis state, but I am always more comfortable in not managing in a crisis."
Commission has broad membership
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald will serve as the commission’s chair. The other members, all picked by Sununu, include:
• Commissioner of the Department of Safety, or designee;
• Executive director of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights;
• Director of the Police Standards and Training Council;
• Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion;
• The president of the Manchester, NH NAACP;
• A current justice of the New Hampshire Superior or Circuit Court;
• A representative of the New Hampshire Police Association;
• The president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police
• Executive director of the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness
• A representative from the New Hampshire ACLU and,
• Two members of the public.
Sununu said he would be open to naming a member of Black Lives Matter movement to the commission. The group has launched several protests for racial equality in New Hampshire that Sununu called "very responsible."