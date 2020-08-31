CONCORD — A commission on law enforcement reform completed its final report Monday, making 48 recommendations on police training, reporting misconduct and improving community relations.
The report wraps up 10 weeks of meetings by the 14-person Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency formed to reach consensus on these issues.
If accepted, this would lead to the end of the secret “Laurie List” of police officers with credibility problems and replace it with an independent panel to investigate all police misconduct complaints. The final summary of those probes would become public.
“There was likewise unequivocal agreement that law enforcement has no room or tolerance for officers who engage in unethical, abusive, or oppressive conduct,” the report summed up.
“There was no stronger voice for this sentiment than those in law enforcement who strive each and every day to do the best job possible.”
Some of its final work was on how to improve coordination by police, mental health and social service agencies to assist officers who respond to incidents involving substance abuse disorder and mental illness.
Mental illness, substance use
Ken Norton, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, convinced the group to urge that mental health professionals be embedded into police tactical response teams.
“It has been incredibly enlightening and challenging at times,” Norton said Monday of the group’s work.
The follow-through for many of these proposals will likely be taken up by the governor and members of the Legislature that voters elect this November.
“I cannot thank the members of the commission enough for their tireless work,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “They tackled this mission head-on and their work will help usher in needed reforms. I look forward to reviewing the final LEACT report when it reaches my desk. As I have always said, price will not be a barrier to enacting these reforms.”
Police Standards and Training Council Director John Schippa said he’s committed to act on new training mandates called for in the report, which include that all police should receive 24 hours of annual training by Jan. 1, 2024.
This yearly training would have to include six hours about implicit bias, ethics and de-escalation of a violent event.
“This is going to make policing in New Hampshire even better than it is now,” Schippa said.
Last June, Sununu created the group in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where police officers have been charged with murder.
“Even if this is one step in the right direction, I think this will make a difference,” said Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
Consensus elusive
All commissioners voted for the findings, but they were not united about all topics.
“While the commission members did not always agree on recommendations or proposed recommendations, all agreed that in order to effect meaningful change, the commission needed to speak with one voice,” the report said.
Some defense lawyers and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire wanted to place limits on or eliminate official immunity, the legal doctrine that lets police and other government officials avoid lawsuits for damages if they take actions consistent with their duties.
“It has been an honor to work with you all, even if we didn’t agree on everything,” said Joseph Lascaze, a Smart Justice organizer with ACLU-NH. “It has been great to seek this change together.”
Others recommended lowering the mandatory age when juveniles charged with violent crimes are likely to be tried in adult court. The report instead urges Sununu and lawmakers to create a different commission to explore that issue.