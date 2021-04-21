CONCORD -- Having an open container of marijuana while driving should be as serious a motor vehicle offense as driving with an open bottle of alcohol, a House committee was told Wednesday.
Law enforcement executives and supportive lawmakers urged the panel to pass a bill (SB 60) to create a new violation with a $150 fine. The bill would give a judge the discretion to suspend a driver’s license for up to 60 days the first time and up to a year for repeat violations.
“This treats everybody the same,” said Tuftonboro Police Chief Andrew Shagoury, a past president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
Later Shagoury said, “This is not about criminalizing marijuana, not about punishing therapeutic marijuana. It’s about safety on the roads.”
Vermont and Massachusetts have joined an increasing number of states with laws cracking down on “unsealed” containers of marijuana, he said.
But Helina Josephson of Canaan said the bill is an insult to her and the 11,000 others who have qualifying medical conditions to use therapeutic cannabis to treat conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis and chronic pain.
“How is it anybody’s business when I take my medication, as long as I don’t drive impaired?” Josephson said. There is no penalty for driving with an open container of Oxycodone or Valium, she said.
Matt Simon, senior legislative analyst of the Marijuana Policy Project, said passage of this bill would mark a major reversal for New Hampshire. In 2017, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law to decriminalize pot and make possession of up to three-fourths of an ounce a violation, with a $100 fine for a first or second offense.
“This bill would take New Hampshire back to the 20th century to give police a new excuse to search cars just for the suspicion of someone possessing a small amount of cannabis,” Simon said.
It’s already illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana or any other controlled drugs.
But state Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said police are finding it harder to cite people with an open bag of pot than those openly using alcohol.
“Police tell me they were having a problem with drivers using gummies and then just passing the package over to other people in the car.”
The legislation would require a motorist to put an opened container of marijuana in the trunk or the place “least accessible” to the driver in vehicles that don’t have trunks.
Seeking medical exemption
State Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, a retired surgeon, urged the House committee to exempt anyone with a state-approved card to buy marijuana for qualifying ailments.
“In recreational use, the point is to get high. With therapeutic cannabis, the goal is not to get high but to treat a condition,” said Knirk, who chairs the Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Advisory Board.
Knirk said it’s illegal for anyone with medicinal marijuana to give it to anyone else, and that person can be fined $100 and lose their card.
Sanctuary ATC sells therapeutic cannabis for card holders living in Grafton, Carroll and Coos Counties.
“Some have to travel two hours one way to purchase this,” said Lee Cooper, administrator with Sanctuary ATC.
“They should not have to place their cannabis in their hot trunk; elevated temperatures could seriously damage that medication.”
Michael Holt, state administrator of the Therapeutic Cannabis Program, supported an amendment to exempt card holders.
Michael McLaughlin, a Concord lawyer/lobbyist, said bill supporters have another problem: If the bill becomes law, it would conflict with an existing statute that gives therapeutic cannabis cardholders an “affirmative defense” against prosecution for possessing marijuana.
“You need an exemption or otherwise you will have two laws in direct conflict,” McLaughlin said.
Jim Karwocki of Sanbornton is one of the state’s 10 farmers that grow industrial hemp which contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that gets marijuana users higher.
He said this bill could make hemp smokers subject to the same motor vehicle offense along with those using Cannabidiol (CBD) products.
The number of people signed up to speak against the bill outnumbered the supporters, 95-33.
Three other pot bills
While the House committee took nearly 90 minutes of testimony, two Senate committees also were taking public comment on three other House-passed bills.
The first bill (HB 89) would add Autism System Disorder to those qualifying for therapeutic cannabis as long as a licensed professional recommended its use, and it would add “moderate to severe insomnia” to the list of symptoms that could qualify for the medication.
The second bill (HB 605) would add opioid use disorder as a qualifying condition but again subject to the approval of a licensed specialist. It also would let residents of Canada or any state with medical marijuana laws buy it at New Hampshire’s alternative dispensaries.
The third bill (HB 163) would direct these dispensaries to hand out information to customers about the risks of using marijuana during pregnancy and while breastfeeding and would require the state to produce a public service poster on the topic.