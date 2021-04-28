CONCORD – Leaders in New Hampshire’s gun owner movement sharply disagreed Wednesday over whether eliminating a state “Gun Line” background check for gun buyers would be more efficient or cede control to an “anti-gun” administration in Washington.
The state’s powerful coalition of Second Amendment groups typically lobby in unison either for or against changes in firearm laws. That’s what made a public hearing Wednesday so unusual. Over four hours, the allies faced off against one another over a Senate-passed bill (SB 141) that would get the state out of the business of supervising background checks of anyone seeking to buy a handgun.
“We need to get rid of a system that is costing taxpayers extra dollars, that duplicates the FBI NICS system, is unnecessary and has failed at times, resulting in injuries to law enforcement officers and to others,” said State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, who authored the bill.
The New Hampshire State Police “Gun Line” has managed this task in New Hampshire since 1998, after the federal Brady Act mandated background checks nationwide of handgun bought at firearm stores.
This bill would, in the future, have the FBI through the National Information Criminal Background System (NICS) do this job for all handgun buys here.
Currently, 36 states defer these checks to the feds including all New England states, except for New Hampshire and Connecticut.
Sheriffs would restore seized guns
The bill would put the county sheriffs in charge of giving guns back to people who had them taken away for court-issued, domestic violence or stalking orders.
Giuda said gun owners have waited “a year or more” to get weapons back after a seizure order had expired or the defendant been cleared of an accusation.
The Senate passed this change last March with all Republicans backing it, on a 14-10 vote, along with the support of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of America, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, a founder of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition, said state Gun Line operations have been enhanced, perhaps in response to this bill.
“The Gun Line is no longer broke. The problems have been virtually fixed; there is always room for improvement,” Wheeler said.
Letting Washington process these background checks could erode gun owner rights as congressional calls grow for more gun control laws, Wheeler warned.
“The climate in Washington has never been more anti-gun than it is today,” he said. “Would you rather have the Biden administration in charge of the Gun Line or someone at the state level in charge of the Gun Line?”
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn took no position on the bill.
A 'perfect storm' led to NH delays
Quinn admitted the Gun Line went through a rocky period in 2019-20 as the agency couldn’t keep up with a tsunami of gun purchase requests and fallout from COVID-19.
In 2020, the number of gun purchase applications in New Hampshire went up 63 percent, while Quinn’s personnel lost staff time due to the novel coronavirus.
“It was essentially a perfect storm,” he said.
Since last December, State Police Lt. Michael McQuade, head of the permits and licensing unit, beefed up staff, “reduced the scope” of its background checks and upgraded its phone system to speed up processing, Quinn said.
“Some of these delays were unacceptable,” he said. “We have been able to keep these backlogs down; I think they are in a good position now.”
Quinn said those working on Gun Line applications do more to follow up on a gun purchaser than the federal NICS system automatically does.
“We are doing above and beyond some steps that they do,” he said. “We do more than the FBI.”
Alan Rice of Bedford, state director of Gun Owners of America, said fixes of the state Gun Line have occurred before, only for delays to return.
“This is not a new problem. This has been going on for more 20 years. It has never been instant in New Hampshire; never, never, ever,” he said.
Pamela Keilig, with the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said federal checks contain gaps that are picked up in the N.H. Gun Line.
This would allow on average “50 to 70 people” at any one time to have a gun who shouldn’t because they fell through the cracks, she said. “We are gambling with the lives of victims.”
Even gun legal experts disagree
Sean List, a lawyer representing gun dealers, said the Department of Safety has expanded this Gun Line’s reach far beyond what was spelled out in state law or agency rule.
“We are allowing the Second Amendment rights of our residents to be denied at state bureaucratic whim,” he said.
Penny Dean of Concord, a prominent, gun rights lawyer, said this law would lead to more lawsuits and delays because the federal NICS system is more complicated than the state Gun Line.
“This bill is poorly drafted and exhibits in every shape of form a fundamental misunderstanding of how background checks work,” Dean said. “If this bill passes, I am going to make multiples of the money that I make now.”
The bill would award each of the 10 county sheriffs $10,000 to train workers and obtain the computer hardware and software to process the return of guns to an average 500 owners across the state each year.
It would delay this change for six months to complete the setup for sheriffs and wind down the state’s Gun Line.
Later Wednesday, the gun rights movement fell back into line as all their activists supported the aim of another Senate-passed bill (SB 154) to prevent the state from enforcing any new executive order from President Biden to limit Second Amendment rights.
Earlier this month, the House approved fourm other pro-gun bills to include repealing local ordinances (HB 307) such as firearms bans on college campuses and bills to keep anyone from being charged with either reckless conduct (HB 195) or criminal trespassing (HB 196) because they were displaying a gun in public.