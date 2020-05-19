Approval of Gov. Chris Sununu's handling of the coronavirus crisis remains high, according to a poll released Tuesday, but liberals and conservatives disagree about what the state should reopen.
The Granite State Panel, an online survey administered by the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center, asked 840 randomly selected New Hampshire voters last week about the state's response to the pandemic.
People who identified as Republicans were more likely than self-identified Democrats to think more kinds of businesses and recreation spots should be open.
More than 90% of people of each party agreed hospitals should be allowed to perform "time-sensitive" procedures. But Democrats were far less likely than Republican to say they thought barbers, retail stores, gyms and movie theaters should reopen. Barbers and retail stores opened on May 11, but gyms and movie theaters are still closed.
Just over half of the people who responded to the poll approved of the so-called "stay-at-home 2.0" issued by the governor on May 1 and lasting through May 31. More people expressed ambivalence toward the second iteration of the order than the first.
More than a quarter of respondents said they neither approved nor disapproved about the stay-at-home 2.0 order, while just 9% said they neither approved nor disapproved of the first stay-home order when the Granite State Panel asked about it in April.
Of the 12% who said they disapproved of the second stay-home order, three out of four respondents said they disapproved because they thought the order was too strict.
Two-thirds of respondents said they hoped church services would stay under 10 people, that gyms would stay closed and that restaurants would not start seating people indoors. Half of respondents wanted Seacoast beaches open. Fewer than a quarter of people who responded to the poll said they thought movie theaters should open.