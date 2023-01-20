Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, predicted last week the Legislature will approve legislation that would codify in state law abortion protections that arose from the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court last summer overturned that ruling.
CONCORD — Camilla Thompson of Portsmouth is alive because her mother put her up for adoption, but she marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by sharing why she herself had an abortion at age 16.
“The action of abortion has surrounded my life before I was even earth-side. My birth mother was dropped off at her local clinic by my birth father and he left and she never heard from him again,” said Thompson who was born in Washington, adopted and then raised here.
“Due to how far along she was with me she could not go through with the procedure and she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret and put me up for adoption. Timing was everything and my birth mother made a choice that was right for both her and for me at the time.”
Fast forward to 2010, and Thompson, 16, was pregnant.
“At 16, I chose not to be a mother and that decision was best for me at the time and for no one to try and stop. The time to choose to bring life into this world was at 21, 25 and 28,” said Thompson who became a mother of two daughters and a son.
Thompson has chosen to speak out as a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement on the Seacoast and a certified counselor of expectant mothers.
“I have found such internal healing within myself by telling my story, so it’s nice to be heard,” she said Friday.
Kayla Montgomery, head of Planned Parenthood’s New Hampshire Action Fund, said despite a closely divided Legislature she predicted lawmakers this year will pass legislation (SB 181) to codify abortion restrictions in state law.
New Hampshire is the only New England state without a law that reinstates abortion rights despite the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer that overturned Roe v. Wade.
“We feel very confident this bill is going to pass. We hope every politician is paying attention to the needs of this state,” Montgomery said.
Fifty years ago Sunday, the Supreme Court issued its decision legalizing abortion up to the point a fetus could remain viable outside the womb.
Opponents to legal abortion are advancing their own agenda at the State House this year, with bills to ban abortion once there’s a fetal heartbeat (HB 591), to require informed consent (HB 346) and to make it a crime (HB 562) for a doctor to abort a child that is “born alive.”
Foes: No abortion on demand
Shannon McGinley, executive director of Cornerstone Action, a socially conservative interest group, said Planned Parenthood’s real goal is not Roe v. Wade protection but making all abortions legal on demand.
Planned Parenthood is supporting separate bills to repeal the state’s abortion ban after 24 weeks (HB 271) and to get rid of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions after six months (HB 224).
“If PPNE really wanted to ‘codify Roe,’ they would oppose these bills, but the reality is they will continue to invoke Roe to confuse Granite Staters and obfuscate their own extreme and unpopular position,” McGinley said in a statement.
In 2022, abortion advocates came one vote short of passing an identical bill in the state Senate to codify Roe v. Wade protections.
Voters elected nine new senators to the 24-person body, and during his own reelection campaign, Gov. Chris Sununu said he would sign this measure if it got to his desk. Sununu also endorsed getting rid of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions after six months.
“Chris Sununu is the only Republican governor in America pushing for abortion up to birth,” Cornerstone declared in a social media post.
House Deputy Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson of Exeter said abortion advocates must realize 14 states have completely banned abortion since last summer, and many started with a six-month ban like New Hampshire’s.
“These are chaotic and scary times. Granite Staters are looking to their elected officials right now for clarity and security,” Simpson said.
But House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said given the GOP’s 201-197, razor-thin majority, it’s unlikely a bill going in either direction on this topic would pass this spring.