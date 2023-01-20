Portsmouth mother shares abortion story on Roe v. Wade annivesary
Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, predicted last week the Legislature will approve legislation that would codify in state law abortion protections that arose from the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court last summer overturned that ruling.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Camilla Thompson of Portsmouth is alive because her mother put her up for adoption, but she marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by sharing why she herself had an abortion at age 16.

“The action of abortion has surrounded my life before I was even earth-side. My birth mother was dropped off at her local clinic by my birth father and he left and she never heard from him again,” said Thompson who was born in Washington, adopted and then raised here.