When President Donald Trump canceled a rally in New Hampshire last month, his campaign cited concerns over Tropical Storm Fay.
On Monday, the president said it was actually concerns over the coronavirus that led to postponing the event.
In an interview with Axios, Trump was discussing his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma and why he decided to conduct the rally amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump called the state “a very good area at the time” and said, “Oklahoma was doing very well as a state. It was almost free. It spiked a month later.”
During the conversation, Trump said, “I canceled another one. I had to cancel it. We were going to have a great crowd in New Hampshire and I canceled it for the same reason.”
On July 10, the director of communications for the Trump 2020 campaign tweeted that the rally in New Hampshire scheduled for the next day was going to be postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay.
Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, forecasters predicted the storm would miss the Granite State.
July 11 turned out to be a clear day.
On Twitter, the New Hampshire Democratic Party said Tuesday it believed the president does not care about health and safety.
“He cancelled his New Hampshire super-spreader rally because he knew he wouldn’t get the crowd size he wanted,” read a tweet from the party.
“We don’t know why the campaign cancelled. They’ve given several different reasons with our emergency people,” said Stephanie Seacord, public information officer for the city of Portsmouth.
Seacord said Tuesday that Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, where the rally would have been held, is state and federal property, so the only involvement the city would have had was sending its police officers and firefighters to the rally in case of emergency.
“The only feedback we got was calls and emails from citizens who were concerned about having such a large group of people in one place,” Seacord said.
During the interview Trump was pressed on his response regarding the coronavirus as more than 155,000 people have died in the United States and cases climb toward 5 million. As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. had reported 4.7 million COVID-19 cases according to Johns Hopkins.
Trump told Axios that the virus was under control, before being asked if 1,000 people dying a day warranted saying it was “under control.”
“They are dying, that’s true and it is what it is,” Trump said. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything can do. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”
Trump deferred blame and pointed to the work of governors in each state as reasons why the virus has spiked in some places.
“Someday we’ll sit down and talk about the successful ones, the good ones,“ Trump said. “We had good and bad.”