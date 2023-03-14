Londonderry Election
Election volunteer Barbara Marzik closes a poll curtain in a row of empty voting booths at Londonderry High School on election day on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Town moderators in New Hampshire seamlessly postponed nearly 80 town elections and meetings Tuesday after a snowstorm began overnight.

This simple act did not come about easily. It took the Legislature two years to resolve a simmering dispute between then-Secretary of State Bill Gardner and legal experts who represented local officials.