CONCORD – Business leaders, tax law experts and lawmakers said they were confident a Biden administration regulation would not cost New Hampshire $90 million in federal grants if the Legislature exempts from state taxes on corporate profits all federal Payroll Protection Program loans.
The New Hampshire Senate voted, 23-0, in March legislation (SB 3) to ensure that PPP loans given to New Hampshire firms were not subject to the 7.7% business profits tax.
The PPP loans are not subject to federal taxes.
“The last thing that we want to do is send a message in the Live Free or Die state that, while Washington has determined it is not a taxable event, we in New Hampshire are going to treat it like a taxable event,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, the bill's prime author.
But a week before the vote on the New Hampshire tax cut, President Biden on March 11 signed the latest COVID-19 relief act, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Soon after, the Department of Treasury was informing states and local communities that any local or state tax cuts could cut into what they would receive in future federal grants.
Bradley said 39 states have already decided their PPP loans will not be subject to state taxes.
New Hampshire and 10 other states, including Vermont, do not “conform” automatically to the federal tax code, so it takes state legislation to exempt it.
“I see almost no way, having been in Washington before, that the Congress is going to reverse course and penalize the states,” said Bradley, a two-term congressman.
"I don’t see it as a threat we need to worry about.”
BIA agrees grants not at risk
Stephen Lawlor, principal in the Nathan Wechsler & Co. financial services firm, said the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire agreed with Bradley’s analysis.
“They kept the PPP to keep their businesses open, used the money to pay their people, they limped along, and there’s not much money left over to pay the BPT tax,” Lawlor said.
State Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said the House should consider a “preamble” to emphasize New Hampshire will not receive less COVID-19 relief by approving this tax cut.
Lawlor said the tax cut would be against whatever PPP loans are forgiven by the federal government or converted into grants.
Though there have been delays in that process, the Small Business Administration reports less than 1% of the PPP loans to date have not been forgiven.
“The tax wasn’t worked into estimated formulas with the hope it would not be taxed by the state,” Lawlor said.
But House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Norman Major, R-Plaistow, said his accountant reported his clients were paying the state tax on their PPP loans up front.
“I think there are going to be a lot of refunds,” Major said
The “cost” of this tax break to the state treasury continues to go up as the second round of PPP loans will run through the end of May.
Revenue Commissioner Lindsey Stepp said the current estimate is this tax treatment will mean the state will get $92 million less in BPT taxes.
Mike Sommers, president of New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, urged the House tax panel to go beyond this bill.
Lawmakers should exempt from the same BPT tax the proceeds of the $450 million Main Street Relief Fund in grants Gov. Chris Sununu gave to businesses with federal CARES Act money last summer.
“Many companies are legitimately hanging on by their fingernails, and their situations are not likely to change significantly before July 4th weekend,” Sommers said.