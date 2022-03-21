CONCORD — The House’s top budget writer on Monday proposed pairing a $25 rebate for all owners of registered cars, trucks, motorcycles and trailers with a new $35 million parking garage for state lawmakers.
The registration rebate, which would cost an estimated $40 million, is meant to help New Hampshire residents deal with soaring gasoline prices, said Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, chairman of the House Finance Committee.
Umberger offered the registration rebate after learning her initial idea to give residents a two-month refund for gasoline taxes would be too expensive to administer and require up to 100 temporary staffers.
“You can call it gas tax relief in a different form,” Umberger said.
State safety and transportation officials also raised concerns that refunding the gas tax would siphon $11 million a month from the state Highway Fund.
Instead, the state budget surplus would cover the cost of the registration rebate and parking garage package, Umberger said.
Thanks to booming revenues, the state budget is forecast to have close to a $300 million surplus by the end of its cycle on June 30, 2023.
Someone who owned four cars would receive a $100 rebate, and the breaks would also go to the owners of commercial vehicles.
Steven Lavoie, director of administration, urged the House Finance Committee to further amend the bill to cover the cost of overtime work and printing costs for issuing up to one million checks.
Lavoie noted that the $25 payment would be more than the $15 cost of registering a motorcycle each year, which would present a logistical hurdle.
Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed suspending the gasoline tax or perhaps implementing a temporary cut in the state’s tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals during the summer tourism season.
But House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, didn’t like the rebate being attached to his non-controversial bill (HB 1661) to overhaul the state law governing regional career technical education schools.
“We don’t want to see this bill jeopardized,” Ladd said.
Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said there were more pressing needs for the $40 million than giving everyone a small motor vehicle registration break, such as additional state aid to public schools.
No one at the hearing raised the issue of whether the rebate was an attempt to gain support for using taxpayer money on a new parking amenity for legislators.
This may be because the gas tax refund idea only surfaced publicly last Wednesday, and Umberger brought her fallback $25 rebate proposal with her to the hearing Monday.
Plan for new garage
Much of Monday’s testimony concerned the parking garage. For decades, legislative leaders have talked about replacing the circa-1974 parking garage used by lawmakers, where cars have been damaged and walkers have been injured.
The plan would be to tear down the Storrs Street Parking Garage, which is a block and a half from the State House, and return the site to the city.
“It came to our attention in the office that the Storrs Street Parking Garage had a maximum of five years and more likely three years left,” said House Speaker Sherman Packard.
“This put the issue of a new parking garage pretty high on our menu that we had to put it on the fast track.”
Plans call for new parking garage to be built on the site of the Department of Justice building, which is diagonally across from the State House at the corner of North State and Capitol streets.
“Do I want to spend $35 million on a parking garage? No, but it’s something we need to do,” Packard said.
Terry Pfaff, chief operating officer for the Legislature, said it will take two to three years to complete the project.
Among its estimates are $3.5 million to raze the DOJ building, $1.3 million to move the DOJ staff to another location, $1.5 million to tear down the Storrs Garage and $24 million to build a new above-ground garage.
Pfaff said Attorney General John Formella already has toured a potential replacement home for his agency, part of the massive 1 Granite Place complex that used to be headquarters for Lincoln Financial in Concord, less than a mile south of the state prison complex.
Last June, Brady Sullivan Properties of Manchester purchased the property, which is partly occupied by the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts.
Former House Speaker and Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper said the state is fortunate no one has been seriously hurt at the current garage.
“We let the details drive this discussion in the past. We know it is not a perfect plan, this is coming in late,” Jasper said.
“Now we have the cash. We have to bite the bullet, and do what has to be done.”
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus disputed Umberger’s description of the current garage as “semi-safe.”
“The Storrs Street garage is not semi-safe; it’s safe,” Arlinghaus said. “There are not any problems. People are not in any danger.”
The New Hampshire Taxpayers Association opposed the new parking garage being paid for in this manner, according to Dan McGuire, a former GOP state lawmaker from Epsom.
The project should be considered next year when lawmakers consider the next capital budget, and the state might be better off issuing bonds than paying cash for the garage, he said.
“We’ve got low interest rates and high inflation. Bonding would be a good idea,” McGuire said.