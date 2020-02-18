CONCORD -- A one-term state senator is leading a bipartisan effort to create New Hampshire’s first Veterans Bill of Rights and expand veterans' access to state services.
The aim of this bill (SB 726) is to get all state government agencies behind programs that expand veterans' access to state services.
“New Hampshire has a strong tradition of respect for military service and more than 100,000 veterans call the Granite State home. As a Legislature, we must act to support the growing community of active duty, reservists, and other veterans living and working here, and that’s what the Veterans Bill of Rights will do,” said state Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, the bill’s prime sponsor.
SB 726 already has attracted the support of 12 of the Senate’s 24 members, including Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
Morgan said he became interested in this topic when after graduating from college he worked for the Department of Defense on counter-terrorism efforts.
“This is something I realized New Hampshire didn’t have yet, and I believed there was an urgent need for it,” Morgan said.
No one testified against the bill during a public hearing Tuesday morning.
Some agency officials asked for and will likely be granted more time to achieve the goals set by the bill.
For example, the office of the Adjutant General said it needs three staff members costing about $250,000 a year to carry out its mandate, which includes a program aimed at ending veteran homelessness in three years.
Deputy Adjutant General Warren Perry urged the Senate Education Committee to delay the start of these programs to mid-2021 so the next state budget can pay for more personnel.
“If those are funded, we can’t wait to get after it and help fight for our veterans,” Perry said.
Morgan said he’s been meeting with stakeholders with the state agencies to come up with an amendment that will satisfy them.
“We have made a lot of progress over the past several weeks,” Morgan said.
David Kenney, chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee, praised the effort.
“We have a lot of great services right now,” Kenney said. “What we have had to struggle with over time is we haven’t had a good means of ... communicating effectively with the veterans’ population about what services are available to them.”
Under the bill:
- A veteran health training navigation program would be created to assist veterans and their families with improving access to physical and mental health services. This calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to apply for government and private grants dealing with veteran suicide.
- The Department of Employment Security would produce a monthly report on the workforce needs of veterans.
- The Business Finance Authority would waive a fee for veteran-owned companies that apply for capital access program loans.
- The office of the Adjutant General would increase acceptance of military training and experience into the requirements to obtain certain occupational licenses granted by the state and expand job training and apprenticeship programs for veterans.
- The two-year and four-year college systems would make application and course registration procedures more flexible for veterans, along with granting college course credit for completed military training courses.