CONCORD – A prominent law professor urged the state commission on police accountability to require all prosecutors receive training for implicit bias and they be required to report any cases of police misconduct to authorities.
The commission also discussed Monday qualified immunity, the federal doctrine that protects law enforcement and other government officials from being sued financially for making a “bad guess” in carrying out their duties.
Leaders with state chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said they disagreed with the national organization that has called to completely do away with it.
Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a former public defender and appellate law expert, has taught law for nearly three decades at the University of New Hampshire School of Law in Concord.
Scherr told the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that prosecutors can be guilty of racial or ethnic bias without even being aware of it.
“This commission needs to rein in prosecutorial conduct like this in its efforts at improving law enforcement practices in relation to people of color,” Scherr said.
“When prosecutors condone such conduct by ignoring it, they send a powerful message of approval to the police: winning is more important than the justice that comes with calling out racial profiling.”
Scherr said as far as he is aware, two Asian-American prosecutors working for Hillsborough County are the only minorities among lawyers working for all 10 county attorney offices in the state.
“A work culture devoid of diversity makes it that much easier to never confront the realities of what it is to be a person of color in the criminal justice system,” Scherr said.
“It makes it that much more likely that any remedies to racial profiling implemented by the most powerful players in the criminal justice system will fall by the wayside in the pursuit of convictions.”
Prosecutors should also be added to a recently-adopted law that requires police officers to report cases of misconduct to authorities.
Qualified immunity debate here and in D.C.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Matthew Broadhead said federal and state court decisions about qualified immunity protect police and other government workers acting under the “color of law” from being harassed with civil lawsuits for enforcement actions.
“It is a safe harbor for officials who maybe make a 'bad guess' but are protected from liability of harassment,” Broadhead said.
The provision does not protect a police officer from criminal conduct, Broadhead said, adding the Minneapolis police officers charged with the murder of George Floyd can't claim it as a defense.
Gilles Bissonette, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said it's far too broad and extends well beyond judgment calls made in an instant.
“Regular citizens do not get that protection,” Bissonette said.
Last month, NAACP New England Area Conference President Juan Cofield urged this commission to do away with this immunity.
NH chapters break with national NAACP
The U.S. House last June passed a police reform bill that included getting rid of qualified immunity with the support of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, both D-N.H.
But Rogers Johnson, president of the NAACP Seacoast chapter and a member of the commission, said he disagreed with that finding.
“I honestly believe and wholeheartedly support qualified immunity because it is effective in New Hampshire,” Johnson said.
Commission member James McKim, NAACP Manchester chapter president, said he asked Cofield to craft a draft policy which represents the views of New Hampshire’s leadership and it should be completed in the next few weeks.
“I believe there is a valid reason for having a qualified immunity statute. I am hopeful we can modify that statute to address issues that have surfaced around it,” McKim said.
“I don’t know if there is a way to do that; if there isn’t, then perhaps we should eliminate it."
Last week, the commission recommended changes such as mandatory data reports on arrests/detentions by race and ethnic group.
The group’s final charge is to investigate and then propose any changes in how the state deals with complaints about police misconduct.