Though Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that some businesses can start re-opening this month, protesters again gathered at the state house Saturday to demonstrate their frustration with Sununu’s COVID-19 executive orders.
“I’m glad the governor is starting to reopen the state,” said one of the protest’s organizers, J.R. Hoell, a former state representative and secretary of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition. “Now we need to do it sooner and faster.”
Hoell said he thought individual businesses could make their own decisions about how to balance customers’ and workers’ safety with their need to make money.
“The free market will solve this quicker than any task force or any government agency,” Hoell said.
He said he wants to see all the governor’s emergency orders lifted, including those prohibiting visitors to nursing homes
Hoell and Manuse said they thought the state legislature, which suspended its activities in late March, should start meeting again.
“They’re not doing their job either,” Hoell said.
It is not clear how many people have been infected by the coronavirus, but were never tested. Hoell said he believed a large swathe of the population is already immune to COVID-19, and said he wanted widespread antibody testing — the test to see if someone has already had COVID-19.
Private testing labs have made the $120 self-administered test available for sale, though there have been questions raised about the accuracy of the antibody tests.
Andrew Manuse, the former Derry state representative who helped organize the protest and who wrote an online petition, said he was not happy with the governor’s revised stay-home order.
“It’s really not a change, it’s a delay tactic,” Manuse said Saturday. “It doesn’t change the fact the governor is making fiat law.”
Hoell and Manuse said they were waiting to see if the governor will respond to their group’s demands, but said another demonstration was likely.
A co-founder of a Concord-based progressive group, and the director of Granite State Progress called the protest reckless, and called for more enforcement of the governor’s emergency orders.
“More than 1.3 million Granite Staters are listening to public health experts and staying home to save lives or going to their front line jobs to serve and protect the rest of us,” said Kent Street Coalition co-founder Louise Spencer of the Kent Street Coalition and Zandra Rice Hawkins of Granite State Progress in a joint statement.
“In a democracy, people have rights and responsibilities, but these demonstrators are forgetting about the responsibilities while the rest of us make sacrifice to save lives.”