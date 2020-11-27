CONCORD — Activists demanded swift action by the Sununu administration on dealing with the state’s homeless problem during a State House protest Friday.
Volunteers took advantage of the state capital building shuttered for the long holiday weekend to leave chalk-written messages on the front windows and on the cement-lined, front walkways.
Several speakers condemned Gov. Chris Sununu for executing the recent eviction of homeless from an encampment next to the Hillsborough County Superior Court building in downtown Manchester.
“Friday Nov. 20 was the real Black Friday,” said State Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton, who organized this protest.
“We need a plan for the homeless people this winter. We are here, not to ask, but to demand the governor take some action.”
Organizers placed a mock, wooden coffin at the bottom of the State House front stairs that read, “Gov. Sununu: Live, Freeze or Die” and placed imitation body bags in a semicircle around the display.
Ryan Fowler of Claremont said he’s a recovering, IV drug user who lived on the streets for years.
“I’ve slept in tents, in vehicles, in doorways, in hallways,” Fowler said. “This is a genocide of a specific population.”
Last Wednesday, Sununu named three dozen of his appointees to a council on housing stability, calling for it to meet Dec. 4, then 10 days later come up with recommendations the Legislature can take up during the 2021 session.
This means reforms will be months away from becoming a reality and that’s unacceptable, Fowler said.
“While they are in there talking, people are dying,” Fowler said, gesturing to the State House behind him.
Sununu said he’s committed a record amount of state and federal grants to supporting homeless shelters.
State officials said they offered alternative housing to all those who were evicted from the state-owned property in Manchester.
Sherry Frost, D-Portsmouth, urged protesters to contact and keep the pressure on lawmakers and Sununu. “The usual government channels are there to protect power,” Frost said. “Call your legislators; hound them.”