A new analysis of proposed new Congressional districts echoed citizens’ concerns from public hearings that the new boundaries would make Congressional elections less competitive.
After the Census every 10 years, states draw new political districts to account for shifts in population, and keep the ratio of residents-to-elected officials equal across districts.
While redistricting varies from state to state, in New Hampshire the process is controlled by the state legislature, where Republicans are in the majority. A committee has proposed new boundaries for state House and Senate districts, and a new division between the First and Second Congressional Districts.
An analysis released Thursday by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project found the new Congressional district lines proposed by the Republican majority in the State House would create one district that leans Democratic, and one fairly safe Republican seat in the First District.
During the final of several public hearings about redistricting on Wednesday, New Hampshire residents testified for three hours against the Republican majority’s new maps. No one testified in favor of the maps, which shuffle 75 towns and more than 365,000 residents from one district to another.
William Maddox of Amherst said he thought the proposed Congressional district map is unfair to voters of both parties in both districts. “If I were a Republican in House District two it would be clear to me my own party disenfranchised my ability to vote on Congressional representation in a meaningful way,” he said.
“Competition promotes better understanding of the issues,” said Tamworth resident William Farnum during the hearing Wednesday. He worried less competitive seats could result in more extreme candidates, less interest from voters and less participation on Election Day.
The current Congressional districts are both highly competitive, in terms of their registered voters’ party affiliations, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. Both have slightly more Republican voters than Democrats, through the First District has elected Democrats in the last three elections, and the Second District has sent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster to Congress five times in a row.
Others at the hearing questioned the fairness of state House districts, saying larger cities and towns should have their own districts rather than putting larger towns in the same district with smaller ones, or splitting cities.
Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy New Hampshire, said she was concerned that the way cities had been split would result in less representation than was fair. For example, she noted a district that combined part of Claremont with Croydon, and some Concord wards in districts with Bow and Hopkinton.