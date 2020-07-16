CONCORD -- Environmental advocates pressured the Sununu administration Thursday to end its ban on reusable cloth bags in grocery stores, but industry leaders insisted they remain a threat to customers' and employees' health.
New Hampshire is the only state that hasn't lifted the ban imposed because of the pandemic.
In the past two weeks, the governors of Massachusetts and Connecticut rescinded their bans on the bags, provided they are first cleaned and disinfected.
Melissa Gates, Northeast regional director with the Surfrider Foundation, told the governor's Economic Reopening Task Force research shows the risk of people getting COVID-19 from touching surfaces is very low.
“The virus spreads by inhaling aerosolized droplets rather than contact with surfaces,” Gates told the task force. “We are really hoping you can address this.”
Meanwhile, some states and communities have suspended or delayed bans on single-use plastic bags in response to concerns from store owners.
Maine’s ban on single-use plastics was to take effect April 22, but Gov. Janet Mills delayed it until January 2021.
Environmental advocates point out only a small percentage of single-use plastic bags are recycled. The rest are disposed of in landfills and oceans, contributing to pollution.
Grocers: Bags not clean
John Dumais, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association, said store managers and employees remain concerned about reintroducing reusable bags.
“We have never embraced the use of reusable bags in the grocery store because they aren’t always sanitary,” Dumais said.
“They are loaded with bacteria that come into a clean environment in the grocery store. They may contaminate the conveyor belt and affect the bagger in the store who can then transfer that contamination to the next person in line.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he is reluctant to make a change, with New Hampshire having one of the lowest incidence of COVID-19 in the country.
“No, we are still not there in the grocery store. At some point we probably will be,” Sununu said about bringing back reusable cloth or paper bags.
The governor called it a “small sacrifice” for consumers that he would like to keep in place a while longer.
“We ask people to be patient," Sununu said. "Hopefully we will get there when we can show our COVID numbers will be permanent and we aren’t going to make things worse.”
Single-use ban sought
For nearly a decade, environmental groups have asked the New Hampshire Legislature to ban single-use plastic bags.
In January, the House of Representatives approved a bill (HB 559) to ban their use and make retailers charge consumers 10 cents apiece for reusable, recyclable bags made of thicker plastic.
They approved a second bill (HB 102) that would have let cities and towns adopt their own bans.
Both measures were tabled in the state Senate, which means supporters will have to start over with a new bill in 2021.
Dumais said that because of COVID-19, grocery store workers and management have had to impose new restrictions, including limiting the number of customers and requiring social distancing in checkout lines.
Many grocery outlets are working on how to safely bring back popular features shut down by the pandemic, Dumais said, such as salad bars and cafés.
Their return will involve staff handing customers these items rather than allowing self-service, he said.
“I know these folks are all about trying to save the environment, but we need to save ourselves first,” Dumais said.