Black and Hispanic students were two and a half times more likely than Whites to qualify for the free and reduced school lunches provided to low-income children in New Hampshire public schools, according to a think tank group's report.
While Manchester and Nashua, the state's two biggest cities, long have had the most students receiving discount lunches, the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute's analysis concluded other smaller school districts had 40% or more of their students in the program. Those included Laconia, Rochester, Governor Wentworth and Fall Mountain.
Also, though Concord’s population is half the size of Nashua's, the report said Concord had more Black and Asian children in the program.
“There’s no doubt New Hampshire has high concentrations of students in these programs, not only in the urban cities but also in rural areas across the state and especially those in multi-town districts,” said Phil Sletten, senior policy analyst with NHFPI.
“Significant numbers of students from families of color in the program are in many locations, not only in the state’s largest communities.”
As of Oct. 1, 2019, roughly 25% of all students were identified as qualifying for these school meals, which are financed with federal grants from the Department of Agriculture.
While 21.5% of all White students qualified statewide, 58% of Black students and 54% of Hispanic students did.
About 33% of multiracial students were eligible, as were 19% of Asian students.
NHFPI is an independent, non-partisan and left-of-center organization that has pushed for more state aid to public schools.
The group long has maintained that the state’s reliance on local property taxes to pay for schools disproportionately hurts lower-income families and senior citizens.
This study draws conclusions regarding enrollment in the program as of Oct. 1, 2019.
Enrollment fell in COVID
When the pandemic hit in spring 2020, enrollment dropped dramatically as a result of the federal decision to provide subsidized meals to all students, regardless of family income.
That meant families didn't have to sign up to receive the benefit.
The report found that in October 2020, enrollment dropped even more among Asian and Hispanic families than among white families.
Enrollment in free-and-reduced lunch program has long been viewed as an indicator of poverty among families with school-aged children.
For decades, the state has given additional student aid to local school districts for each child enrolled in it.
To be eligible, a family either must either earn less than 185% of the federal poverty guidelines ($40,182 for a three-person household) or receive federal food stamp or welfare benefits.
Children in court-ordered foster care also are eligible, as are students who are homeless, runaways or from migrant families.
The two-year state budget trailer bill (HB 2) Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June guaranteed all schools districts would receive at least the same amount of state education aid next year, regardless of their current enrollments.
This prevented a state aid cut to those school districts of $16.7 million a year.
The spending bill further would permit the same state aid guarantee for schools districts in 2023 if the Biden administration extends open eligibility for the program past its current end date of Sept. 30.
One-time aid to schools
The state budget also includes a one-time increase in aid for school districts over the next two years for all school districts with at least 12% of their students in this program during 2019.
Under a sliding scale, Manchester will get the most additional aid -- $600 per student -- and Nashua will receive about $500 per student and Concord about $425.
The money for this $35 million in additional aid for the 2022 and 2023 school years will come from the $200 million-plus budget surplus the state had last June 30.
The NHFPI report further found that while most racial minorities in the program lived in Manchester, they were dispersed in communities across the state.
The report also pointed out enrollment differences among these racial groups.
For example, 46% of all Black students in the program went to school in Manchester, with the next-most in Concord, which had 14%.
Almost a quarter of the Asian students (24%) came from Manchester, while Concord (15%), Nashua (14%) and Dover (8%) all had large numbers in the program.
Conversely, White students in Manchester made up only 9% of White students statewide who received subsidized meals, followed by Nashua (6%), Rochester (5%) and Concord (2%).
The report urged state policymakers to earmark more COVID-19 discretionary relief money from the federal government for schools and communities to help families in this program.
“New Hampshire has a rare chance to use these significant federal funds to support greater access to opportunity for all Granite State children with creative and impactful public policies,” the report said.
“Overcoming structural barriers to success will be key to helping create an equitable, inclusive economic recovery that lifts all Granite Staters.