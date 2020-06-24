CONCORD – Several dozen supporters and opponents squared off remotely Wednesday over red flag legislation to permit the temporary confiscation of guns if a judge finds that person poses an “extreme risk” of violence to himself or others.
After a two-hour hearing, the Democratically-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted, 3-2, in support of this bill (HB 627) that the House of Representatives approved in January. All three Democrats backed it while the two Republicans opposed it.
The full Senate is likely to pass the measure when it meets on Monday.
Margaret Tilton, a retired physician from Exeter, said such a law would have permitted her family to take a gun away from George, her son who suffered from depression and shot himself to death in 2017.
Before his death, Exeter police officials convinced George to turn over a gun he had bought earlier. He then went back to a gun store and bought a second handgun that he used to commit suicide, she said.
“The evidence was there; it was a repeated pattern of behavior,” Tilton told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“These should have been trip wires for a more robust response,” she said.
But former state senator and lobbyist Bob Clegg, speaking for Pro Gun New Hampshire, questioned whether the Senate was reviving this bill at the close of the 2020 legislative session to use as a political weapon in the upcoming election.
“They appear to be playing to a political base. The timing is very troubling to me,” Clegg said. “What is happening is fear is pushing the need to confiscate the rights of people who disagree with a political party.”
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a similar bill in 2019. Supporters note this version has been changed as it sets a higher legal standard for a judge to approve the petition to temporarily confiscate guns.
Committee Chairwoman Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, said she believes this measure could reduce the state’s high rate of suicide.
From 1999-2016, suicides in New Hampshire went up 48.3 %, the third highest rate of any state in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“This bill creates a pathway for concerned family members and law enforcement to request assistance from our courts in protecting someone who may be a danger to themselves and others,” Hennessey said.
“The due process incorporated in the bill’s language makes it clear that this is not a criminal proceeding aimed at taking away firearms from lawful owners,” she said.
Backers agree it's "not a panacea"
Suicide rates in Connecticut and Indiana went down after those states adopted red flag laws.
“It is not a panacea but the problem of gun violence here is too complex for any single cure all,” said Tracy Hahn-Burkett of Bow, with the liberal Kent Street Coalition.
Lauren LePage, a regional lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said the bill fails to require a mental health evaluation or treatment for anyone who temporarily loses his or her guns.
“This undermines the public safety justification for it,” LePage said.
And Shirley Dawson of Atkinson said she fears losing her weapons as a survivor of domestic abuse.
“If you take my guns away from me, I have no ability to protect myself if I am attacked,” Dawson said.