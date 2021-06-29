CONCORD – The New Hampshire House’s Special Committee on Redistricting went to school Tuesday on the tight time frame and election boundary restrictions that it faces in redrawing maps in time for the 2022 elections.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the U.S. Census Bureau will not be providing updated population tracts to state lawmakers until Aug. 16; a more user-friendly format of the same information won’t be out until the end of September.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and it’s a pretty complex task,” Griffin said.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said unless the Legislature gives it special permission, this panel must make recommendations for new maps by this Nov. 18.
The Legislature has the task of redrawing the election districts for the New Hampshire House, state Senate, Executive Council, congressional districts and county commissioners to comply with population shifts found in the 2020 Census.
The task of going door-to-door across the country during COVID-19 slowed the job of the Census, which every four years usually has a finished work product ready for the states by April the year after the count.
The committee created a website (available at http://gencourt.state.nh.us/ that contains a glossary of terms, relative ground rules for past redistricting plans and the separate bills for these maps the committee will be completing their work on later this fall.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said she was disappointed that a fellow committee member, Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua, wasn't allowed to participate remotely Tuesday because he suffers from cerebral palsy.
Griffin stressed this was a work session and no decisions were made.
City lines complicate work
Another complication for redistricting is elected officials or voters in 12 of the state’s 13 cities must redraw their own ward boundaries as they play a role in how the House or Senate members are parceled out by city.
The city of Berlin has eliminated all its wards, Griffin said.
There were so many glitches with these ward lines a decade ago that Manchester and Nashua eliminated the mandate they had change to their charters to carry it out; now it only requires an ordinance change
Retired, Nashua City Clerk and Democratic Rep. Paul Bergeron is the committee’s liaison to the city officials who will lead the effort to keep them on track.
A decade ago, New Hampshire House Clerk Paul Smith noted the House approved its redistricting bills in January 2011, and some city ward lines were then tweaked a bit after that.
New Hampshire has the biggest spread in size for its legislative districts in the country.
The 400-member House is the biggest in the U.S. so each community or part of a city with at least 3,399 people is entitled to its own member.
The 24-member State Senate is the nation’s smallest and each senator represents about 56,500 people.
The tradition is for all House members to be divvied up by county, because they each belong to a regional delegation with the task of approving its annual county budget.
“We have to come as close as we can without crossing county lines and that makes it extremely difficult,” said Rep. Steven Smith.
New Hampshire, along with a small number of states including Tennessee, Iowa and Texas, have floterial districts or larger House seats that account for the large number of small towns without enough residents for their own lawmaker.
For example, Rep. Steven Smith comes from Charlestown that has its own lawmaker, Republican Rep. Walter Spilsbury.
But Smith’s district includes Charlestown and five other smaller towns.
The League of Women Voters and Open Democracy packed this work session meeting Tuesday in the Legislative Office Building to call for a fair and transparent process.
“We’re already hearing some rumors to changes in congressional districts, and that’s not the way to govern,” said Zink, executive director of Open Democracy.
Calling itself Fair Maps, this group said it will issue a set of best practices that should govern this process.
Pappas warns he may move up
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., has already said he might run for governor if the redistricting changes his 1st Congressional District to one a Democrat can’t likely win.
Both parties have won and then lost the seat in multiple elections over the past decade.
Some Republican partisans want to make more Democratic the 2nd District that Annie Kuster has won five times and give the GOP a stronger hold on the 1st.
Maps written by as Republican-led Legislature went to the state Supreme Court in the previous two decades.
Gov. Chris Sununu has twice vetoed legislation to create an independent redistricting commission that would do the Legislature’s spade work in this process and present maps to lawmakers for an up-or-down vote.
Griffin said the committee will hold public hearings in all 10 counties to take public comment.
She hopes the panel will have at least some preliminary proposals or past maps so residents have something to react to.
Rep. Steven Smith, a six-term incumbent, said redistricting often turns partisan, but there aren’t unlimited ways to redraw these lines.
“Look at what has happened over the past 40 years, and I think you’ll be surprised how little has changed,” Smith added.