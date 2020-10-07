MANCHESTER — The campaign of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, announced the formation of a small business leadership advisory council Wednesday.
Supporters include Republican Donna Gaudet Hosmer, the former chairman of the state’s auto dealers and co-owner of AutoServ Dealer Group inn Tilton, Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward, and Suzanne Foley, owner of Port City Pretzels in Portsmouth and the New Hampshire businesswoman of the year.
Pappas supported the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which established the Paycheck Protection Program and helped convince the Trump administration to publicly reveal businesses that received the loans.
Matt Mowers, Pappas’ Republican opponent, has said if elected he’d work to reinstitute and strengthen the PPP program.