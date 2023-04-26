Report: State-owned Hampstead Hospital best site for Sununu Center replacement
Buy Now

This image shows the layout for the Hampstead Hospital Residential Treatment Facility and where the state could build a re placement on the property for the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. The three brown blocks represents possible places for a 25,000 sq. ft. building and 25 parking spaces. The orange-colored structure above them is the existing Hampstead Hospital complex.

 SMRT Architects and Engineers Report, April 2023

CONCORD – A state-hired architectural and engineering firm has concluded the Hampstead Hospital and Residential Treatment Facility is the best site for a replacement to the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC) in Manchester.

The finding comes two weeks after Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation (HB 49) that provides a $21.6 million budget for a new, smaller facility than the SYSC that is focused more on treatment and less on incarceration.

Report: State-owned Hampstead Hospital best site to replace Sununu Center
Buy Now

A state-hired architectural and engineering firm has recommended the state-owned Hampstead Hospital as the best site to locate a replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.  Gov. Chris Sununu sought and the Executive Council approved using federal grant money to buy the hospital and turn it into a state-of-the-art facility focused upon caring for juveniles with behavioral health problems.
Report: State-owned Hampstead Hospital best site to replace Sununu Center
Buy Now

A state-hired architectural and engineering firm has recommended the state-owned Hampstead Hospital as the best site to locate a replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.  Gov. Chris Sununu sought and the Executive Council approved using federal grant money to buy the hospital and turn it into a state-of-the-art facility focused upon caring for juveniles with behavioral health problems.