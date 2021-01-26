CONCORD - Some business and political leaders led a push Tuesday to make New Hampshire the first state in the Northeast to outlaw in the private sector any collective bargaining agreements that make all employees pay dues or cover a union’s costs to negotiate.
“This would guarantee the rights of workers to decide whether a labor union has earned their financial support,” said McKayne Boedeker, executive director of New England Citizens for Right to Work.
“Good unions don’t need forced dues and bad unions don’t deserve them.”
Union organizers and those heading faith groups urged the Senate Commerce Committee to reject this bill (SB 61) as the Legislature has turned down 37 past attempts to adopt it since 1979.
“It is completely disingenuous. It forces organizations, unions, to represent people without payment; that is un-American,” said John Buonopane, president of United Steelworkers, Union Local 12012.
But prospects for this cause improved last November when voters flipped control of the Legislature from Democratic-to-Republican and delivered a 2-1 landslide re-election victory for Gov. Chris Sununu who has been a right-to-work supporter.
Supporters strategically chose to start this campaign in the Senate where 13 of the 14 Republicans have a voting history in support which means it will pass in the coming weeks.
The 400-person, House of Representatives has traditionally been the burial ground for this legislation. The narrow, 212-187 majority the Republicans have means thisw issue is going to be closely fought once it reaches the lower chamber.
The Sunday News exclusively reported that Boedeker served as treasurer of 11, different political action committees that donated nearly $100,000 to 10 Senate GOP candidates, eight of whom won on Nov. 3.
Boedeker refused to comment on the story, and wouldn’t answer Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, who asked him about it on Tuesday.
“I am here to answer questions about the legislation rather than any directed at me personally,” Boedeker said.
The federal Taft/Hartley Act in 1947 made it illegal to make anyone join a union.
In June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark Janus decision ruled it was unconstitutional to require these dues or union bargaining costs of all employees working in the public sector.
Both sides claimed economic data backed up their view on the bill.
Both sides say data backs them up
Mark Mix, executive director of the National Right to Work Committee in Alexandria, Va., said wage growth has grown in the 27 states that adopted this policy, and union membership has declined more significantly in states without Right to Work.
“This is about individual freedom and the argument we are talking about here is simply that unions don’t have to be the exclusive bargaining agent,” Mix said.
Lisa Shapiro, an economist representing the New Hampshire AFL-CIO union, said overall wages were lower in Right-to-Work states.
The wage growth and increase in manufacturing jobs in those states were more influenced because their business tax climate is more favorable and electricity prices were 50 percent lower than the others.
“These other factors help explain the differences,” Shapiro said.
Union members dominated sign ups in the 13 pages of speakers on the measure, but the bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, said that shouldn’t dissuade lawmakers.
“I know we are going to hear frontline workers crying about how much less pay they would receive if we pass this but I’ve never seen an example of it happening,” Reagan said.
Carl Gagnon, a retired, Berlin police sergeant and registered Republican, said the measure would introduce government interference into the rights of employers and employees to negotiate union payment contracts if that’s their joint desire.
“You create free riders. SB 61 creates winners and losers in our New Hampshire economy,” Gagnon said. “You would never support that in any sector of our economy.”